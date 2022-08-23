Watch Broadcast TV in 4K With One of Hisense’s Latest NextGen TV Models

Hisense released a pair of new NextGen TV models in various sizes, from 55- up to 85-inches, all with high dynamic range (HDR) support.

If you've been looking for a new set to make use of 4K broadcasts through the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) 3.0 current standards, these new Hisense models might be for you. They're not just for broadcast TV, of course, but working with ATSC 3.0 is their primary purpose.

Hisense

The first of the new models is the U7H Series, which spans 55- to 85-inch displays and comes with an integrated NextGen TV ATSC 3.0 tuner. U7H models also support Dolby Atmos for a more immersive sound experience, along with Dolby Vision IQ for clearer visuals. Oh, and the U7H Series is IMAX-enhanced, too.

Hisense

After that comes the U8H Series, which uses ULED and Quantum Dot technology (basically QLED) for bright, vibrant, well-contrasted HDR imagery. Like the U7H, the U8H also supports Dolby Vision IQ and is also IMAX-enhanced, though screen sizes are slightly smaller, coming in between 55- and 75-inches.

Both the Hisense U7H Series and U8H Series are available now from Best Buy and Amazon, though certain U7H models are only appearing on Amazon at the moment. The U7H starts at around $799 for the 55-inch and goes up to $1999 for the 85-inch. The U8H is the more costly of the two, starting at $1099 for the 55-inch up to $2099 for the 75-inch.

