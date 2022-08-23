News > Home Theater & Entertainment Watch Broadcast TV in 4K With One of Hisense’s Latest NextGen TV Models The U7H and U8H both support ATSC 3.0 By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 23, 2022 11:44AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Home Theater & Entertainment Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Hisense released a pair of new NextGen TV models in various sizes, from 55- up to 85-inches, all with high dynamic range (HDR) support. If you've been looking for a new set to make use of 4K broadcasts through the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) 3.0 current standards, these new Hisense models might be for you. They're not just for broadcast TV, of course, but working with ATSC 3.0 is their primary purpose. Hisense The first of the new models is the U7H Series, which spans 55- to 85-inch displays and comes with an integrated NextGen TV ATSC 3.0 tuner. U7H models also support Dolby Atmos for a more immersive sound experience, along with Dolby Vision IQ for clearer visuals. Oh, and the U7H Series is IMAX-enhanced, too. Hisense After that comes the U8H Series, which uses ULED and Quantum Dot technology (basically QLED) for bright, vibrant, well-contrasted HDR imagery. Like the U7H, the U8H also supports Dolby Vision IQ and is also IMAX-enhanced, though screen sizes are slightly smaller, coming in between 55- and 75-inches. Both the Hisense U7H Series and U8H Series are available now from Best Buy and Amazon, though certain U7H models are only appearing on Amazon at the moment. The U7H starts at around $799 for the 55-inch and goes up to $1999 for the 85-inch. The U8H is the more costly of the two, starting at $1099 for the 55-inch up to $2099 for the 75-inch. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit