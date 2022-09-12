Streaming > Streaming TV, Movies, & More How to Watch 90-Day Fiancé in Order You can stream the show easily, but some spin-offs are only on one service By Sandra Stafford Sandra Stafford Writer Fayetteville State University Sandra Stafford is a writer who specializes in tech and writes about all sorts of gadgets—tactical flashlights, blue light-blocking glasses, therapy lamps and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Watch 90 Day Fiancé in Order What Is 90-Day Fiancé? Frequently Asked Questions What to Know 90-Day Fiancé is available to people with cable subscriptions that include TLC.You can also watch it with live TV apps, such as Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV, and Sling TV.Some spin-offs are only available with Discovery Plus subscriptions. How to Watch 90-Day Fiancé in Order 90 Day Fiancé has inspired numerous 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs following couples at different points in their relationship, it's important to watch the show in (roughly) chronological order. This way, you'll understand the changing relationship dynamics as couples react to wedding jitters, marriage, infidelity, family life, and more. For simplicity's sake, steps in this guide won't strictly follow the premiere order of 90 Day Fiancé. Season Plot Summary Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé (seasons 1-4) Get to know some 90 Day Fiancé couples. You'll be seeing a lot of them. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (seasons 1-2) Follows the married life of couples from the first four seasons of 90 Day Fiancé. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé (seasons 5-6) Return to the OG series to meet some new couples. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After (season 3-4*) New and returning couples document their married lives. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? (seasons 1-3) Similar to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, this series shows couples after marriage. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (season 1) Americans move abroad to marry their foreign-citizen fiancés. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé (season 7*) The seventh season of the original series. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV Just Landed Features Americans preparing for the arrival of their fiancés on K-1 visas. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV Before the 90 Days (seasons 1-4*) Couples whose relationships began online meet in person for the very first time. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV B90 Strikes Back! Couples from Before the 90 Days react to clips and online commentary. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined 90 Day Fiancé couples cope with the early days of covid-19. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV What Now? (season 4) More married couples show their lives. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV The Other Way (season 2*) American couples adapt to life in their new home country. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV Happily Ever After (season 5-6*) New and returning couples let viewers see their married life. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV HEA Strikes Back! Couples from Happily Ever After watch clips and respond to comments about them online. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé (season 8) Briefly return to the original series, and get ready for more spin-offs. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV The Family Chantel (seasons 1-4*) Chantel and Pedro, a couple from season four of 90 Day Fiancé, try to make their intercultural relationship work for both of their families. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV Darcey & Stacey (seasons 1-3) Darcey (from Before the 90 Days) and her twin sister Stacey get over old relationships and begin new ones. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV The Single Life* Singles from various series of 90 Day Fiancé begin dating again. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV The Other Way (season 3*) New couples adapt to life together, with the American moving abroad. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV Before the 90 Days (season 5*) The most recent season of Before the 90 Days. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé (season 9) After this, you'll be all caught up on the original series. TLCGo, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Bares All Uncensored commentary about things that were never aired before. Discovery Plus 90 Day Journey Couples' relationships are relived in chronological order using clips from all the 90 Days series. Discovery Plus 90 Day Lovers' Collection A clip show compiles memorable moments from the 90 Day series. Discovery Plus Love Games A trivia quiz show to see which couples know each other best. Discovery Plus Foody Call Couples talk relationships and cook dishes from their home countries. Discovery Plus Seasons with an asterisk have a corresponding Pillow Talk. What Is 90-Day Fiancé? 90-Day Fiancé is a reality television series about couples using K-1 visas to marry. K-1 visas allow the foreign-citizen fiancés of U.S. citizens to enter the United States and marry. Once a K-1 visa has been granted, the couple must marry within 90 days of the foreign fiancé's arrival. Afterward, the foreign-citizen spouse can apply for a green card. The series is available on TLC and some live TV subscription services. FAQ Who is still together on 90-Day Fiancé? The partnerships that form on 90-Day Fiancé tend to be in flux. For the latest information on which couples are still together, visit the TLC website. You'll find life-update articles on couples who are together, having children, and returning for new shows. How much does 90-Day Fiancé pay? Payment amounts for 90-Day Fiancé cast members are unclear. Some cast members reported no pay at all, while some outlets specify that the partner who doesn't reside in the filming country can't get paid due to work permit issues. Another outlet reported cast members receiving $1,000 to $1,500 per episode. What season of 90-Day Fiancé is Big Ed on? Big Ed first appeared as a cast member on Season 4 of 90-Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. Ed also appeared on 90-Day Diaries, 90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Pillow Talk, 90-Day Fiancé: The Single Life (season one), 90-Day Fiancé: The Single Life (season two), and 90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (season 7). Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit More from Lifewire How to Watch Naruto in Order How to Watch the NBA Livestream (2022-2023 Season) How to Watch Yellowstone The X-Men Movies in Viewing and Chronological Order How to Stream Law and Order How to Stream and Watch All the Halloween Movies in Order How to Stream How I Met Your Mother How to Stream The Office How to Watch the Spider-Man Movies in Order How to Watch the NBA Finals Livestream (2023) How to Watch Marvel Movies in Order Online How to Watch the Matrix Movies in Order How to Watch DC Movies in Order How to Watch the Stanley Cup Livestream (2023) How to Watch the Transformers Movies in Order Is YouTube TV Worth It? 5 Reasons to Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies