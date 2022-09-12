How to Watch 90-Day Fiancé in Order

Season Plot Summary Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé (seasons 1-4) Get to know some 90 Day Fiancé couples. You'll be seeing a lot of them. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (seasons 1-2) Follows the married life of couples from the first four seasons of 90 Day Fiancé. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé (seasons 5-6) Return to the OG series to meet some new couples. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After (season 3-4*) New and returning couples document their married lives. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? (seasons 1-3) Similar to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, this series shows couples after marriage. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (season 1) Americans move abroad to marry their foreign-citizen fiancés. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé (season 7*) The seventh season of the original series. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV Just Landed Features Americans preparing for the arrival of their fiancés on K-1 visas. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV Before the 90 Days (seasons 1-4*) Couples whose relationships began online meet in person for the very first time. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV B90 Strikes Back! Couples from Before the 90 Days react to clips and online commentary. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined 90 Day Fiancé couples cope with the early days of covid-19. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV What Now? (season 4) More married couples show their lives. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV The Other Way (season 2*) American couples adapt to life in their new home country. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV Happily Ever After (season 5-6*) New and returning couples let viewers see their married life. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV HEA Strikes Back! Couples from Happily Ever After watch clips and respond to comments about them online. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé (season 8) Briefly return to the original series, and get ready for more spin-offs. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV The Family Chantel (seasons 1-4*) Chantel and Pedro, a couple from season four of 90 Day Fiancé, try to make their intercultural relationship work for both of their families. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV Darcey & Stacey (seasons 1-3) Darcey (from Before the 90 Days) and her twin sister Stacey get over old relationships and begin new ones. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV The Single Life* Singles from various series of 90 Day Fiancé begin dating again. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV The Other Way (season 3*) New couples adapt to life together, with the American moving abroad. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV Before the 90 Days (season 5*) The most recent season of Before the 90 Days. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Fiancé (season 9) After this, you'll be all caught up on the original series. TLCGo, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV 90 Day Bares All Uncensored commentary about things that were never aired before. Discovery Plus 90 Day Journey Couples' relationships are relived in chronological order using clips from all the 90 Days series. Discovery Plus 90 Day Lovers' Collection A clip show compiles memorable moments from the 90 Day series. Discovery Plus Love Games A trivia quiz show to see which couples know each other best. Discovery Plus Foody Call Couples talk relationships and cook dishes from their home countries. Discovery Plus

Seasons with an asterisk have a corresponding Pillow Talk.

What Is 90-Day Fiancé?

90-Day Fiancé is a reality television series about couples using K-1 visas to marry. K-1 visas allow the foreign-citizen fiancés of U.S. citizens to enter the United States and marry. Once a K-1 visa has been granted, the couple must marry within 90 days of the foreign fiancé's arrival. Afterward, the foreign-citizen spouse can apply for a green card.

The series is available on TLC and some live TV subscription services.