How to Watch 90-Day Fiancé in Order

You can stream the show easily, but some spin-offs are only on one service

By
Sandra Stafford
Headshot of Sandra Stafford
Sandra Stafford
Writer
  • Fayetteville State University
Sandra Stafford is a writer who specializes in tech and writes about all sorts of gadgets—tactical flashlights, blue light-blocking glasses, therapy lamps and more.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022

What to Know

  • 90-Day Fiancé is available to people with cable subscriptions that include TLC.
  • You can also watch it with live TV apps, such as Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV, and Sling TV.
  • Some spin-offs are only available with Discovery Plus subscriptions.

How to Watch 90-Day Fiancé in Order

90 Day Fiancé has inspired numerous 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs following couples at different points in their relationship, it's important to watch the show in (roughly) chronological order. This way, you'll understand the changing relationship dynamics as couples react to wedding jitters, marriage, infidelity, family life, and more.

For simplicity's sake, steps in this guide won't strictly follow the premiere order of 90 Day Fiancé.

 Season Plot Summary   Where to Watch
90 Day Fiancé (seasons 1-4) Get to know some 90 Day Fiancé couples. You'll be seeing a lot of them. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (seasons 1-2) Follows the married life of couples from the first four seasons of 90 Day Fiancé. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
90 Day Fiancé (seasons 5-6) Return to the OG series to meet some new couples. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After (season 3-4*) New and returning couples document their married lives. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
90 Day Fiancé: What Now? (seasons 1-3) Similar to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, this series shows couples after marriage. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (season 1)  Americans move abroad to marry their foreign-citizen fiancés. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
90 Day Fiancé (season 7*)  The seventh season of the original series. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
Just Landed Features Americans preparing for the arrival of their fiancés on K-1 visas. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
Before the 90 Days (seasons 1-4*) Couples whose relationships began online meet in person for the very first time. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
B90 Strikes Back! Couples from Before the 90 Days react to clips and online commentary. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined 90 Day Fiancé couples cope with the early days of covid-19. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
What Now? (season 4) More married couples show their lives. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
The Other Way (season 2*) American couples adapt to life in their new home country. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
Happily Ever After (season 5-6*) New and returning couples let viewers see their married life. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
HEA Strikes Back! Couples from Happily Ever After watch clips and respond to comments about them online. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
90 Day Fiancé (season 8) Briefly return to the original series, and get ready for more spin-offs. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
The Family Chantel (seasons 1-4*) Chantel and Pedro, a couple from season four of 90 Day Fiancé, try to make their intercultural relationship work for both of their families. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
Darcey & Stacey (seasons 1-3) Darcey (from Before the 90 Days) and her twin sister Stacey get over old relationships and begin new ones. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
The Single Life* Singles from various series of 90 Day Fiancé begin dating again. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
The Other Way (season 3*) New couples adapt to life together, with the American moving abroad. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
Before the 90 Days (season 5*) The most recent season of Before the 90 Days. TLCGo, Discovery Plus, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
90 Day Fiancé (season 9) After this, you'll be all caught up on the original series. TLCGo, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV
90 Day Bares All Uncensored commentary about things that were never aired before. Discovery Plus
90 Day Journey Couples' relationships are relived in chronological order using clips from all the 90 Days series. Discovery Plus
90 Day Lovers' Collection A clip show compiles memorable moments from the 90 Day series. Discovery Plus
Love Games A trivia quiz show to see which couples know each other best. Discovery Plus
Foody Call Couples talk relationships and cook dishes from their home countries. Discovery Plus

Seasons with an asterisk have a corresponding Pillow Talk.

What Is 90-Day Fiancé?

90-Day Fiancé is a reality television series about couples using K-1 visas to marry. K-1 visas allow the foreign-citizen fiancés of U.S. citizens to enter the United States and marry. Once a K-1 visa has been granted, the couple must marry within 90 days of the foreign fiancé's arrival. Afterward, the foreign-citizen spouse can apply for a green card.

The series is available on TLC and some live TV subscription services.

FAQ
  • Who is still together on 90-Day Fiancé?

    The partnerships that form on 90-Day Fiancé tend to be in flux. For the latest information on which couples are still together, visit the TLC website. You'll find life-update articles on couples who are together, having children, and returning for new shows.

  • How much does 90-Day Fiancé pay?

    Payment amounts for 90-Day Fiancé cast members are unclear. Some cast members reported no pay at all, while some outlets specify that the partner who doesn't reside in the filming country can't get paid due to work permit issues. Another outlet reported cast members receiving $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.

  • What season of 90-Day Fiancé is Big Ed on?

    Big Ed first appeared as a cast member on Season 4 of 90-Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. Ed also appeared on 90-Day Diaries, 90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Pillow Talk, 90-Day Fiancé: The Single Life (season one), 90-Day Fiancé: The Single Life (season two), and 90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (season 7).

Was this page helpful?