News > Smart & Connected Life Want to Talk to Google's Advanced AI Chatbot LaMDA 2? Here's What to Know Yes, it’s the same bot an engineer called sentient By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 25, 2022 02:12PM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Google is going to let us regular folks talk to its advanced AI chatbot, LaMDA 2, in addition to allowing us to participate in other experimental technologies. The search engine giant has officially opened its AI Test Kitchen, which was teased back in July. This is a space for Google to experiment with various AI-related technologies, and these innovations are moving beyond the internal test phases to the general public, including the notorious LaMDA 2 chatbot. Google For the uninitiated, LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) is an advanced AI-driven chatbot that began popping up in the news when a Google engineer announced it had achieved sentience. Google has since dismissed these notions and fired the engineer-in-question. In other words, the chatbot is likely not self-aware, though it's most certainly great at appearing to be, which we can find out by signing up with Google for a one-on-one conversation. The public rollout is being used to test various parameters and features, as well as to minimize future risks of LaMDA adopting some of the internet’s less savory characteristics. This is similar reasoning behind Meta releasing their own chatbot, BlenderBot, to the public. Google remains mum regarding other technologies that will become available to the public via the AI Test Kitchen pipeline, though they say more innovations are coming. LaMDA 2 is available now, but you have to sign up to request an invite. Once you do, Google will pass out invitations in small batches throughout the coming weeks to US smartphone users. The chatbot will be available for both iOS and Android. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit