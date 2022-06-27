News > Gaming Waitlists for the Steam Deck Could Get Shorter Q3 reservation emails are also going out soon By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 27, 2022 02:31PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Your Steam Deck preorder may be coming in sooner than originally estimated. After a last-minute delay in 2021 due to supply chain issues, which has also resulted in a slow drip of small-batch shipments to buyers, it looks like Steam Deck distribution could ramp back up. In a recent tweet, the official Steam Deck Twitter account explained that more reservation emails are going out soon, and unit production has officially increased. Valve Valve estimates that, with more Steam Decks being manufactured now, it should be shipping more than twice the number of handheld devices each week. While it doesn't offer estimates on how long it will take to process everyone's reservations, many who have preordered a Steam Deck for themselves are excited about the news. With more orders being fulfilled per week, the expectation is that Valve will be able to work its way through each reservation group much faster than before. Valve According to the official Steam Deck account, emails for Q2 orders have already been sent, and Q3 emails will be going out starting this Thursday, June 30th. It also reassured buyers that if they don't see their Q2 email to be patient—it could simply take a little while for things to go through. Otherwise, if there's any concern, reservation statuses can be checked by logging in and visiting the Steam Deck's Steam page. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit