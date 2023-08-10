Wacom Welcomes 4 New Devices to Its Beginner-Focused Lineup

Beginners could find an easy entry into pen- and tablet-based drawing with one of these new gadgets, plus some tutorials to learn from.

Four new digital pen devices are on the way from Wacom, as part of the company's expanding Wacom One line of beginner-friendly hardware.

Wacom has announced four more additions to its Wacom One introductory line of drawing tablets and displays—all compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and ChromeOS. Additionally, purchasers will be able to take advantage of the Wacom Adventure Program, which provides access to a number of different software tools, videos, and tutorials to get you started.

The Wacom One 12 and One 13 touch displays each offer a 1920x1080 FHD display along with their respective 11.6- and 13.3-inch screens. They also promise more precise touch control, while the One 13 touch also boasts support for multi-touch gestures using up to 10 fingers at once. Alternatively, the Wacom One M and One S tablets provide a smaller and more portable digital pen interface, claiming both tilt support (for calligraphy) and 4K pressure sensitivity.

Regardless of the model, all four new Wacom One devices are backed by the company's Adventure Program, which offers post-purchase support with various tutorials, tips, tricks, and more. Over a dozen apps—from Clip Studio Paint to Foxit PDF—can be redeemed via scanning a QR code, as can all available tutorials and instructional videos.

All four Wacom One devices will be released sometime "this August" directly through Wacom's online shop and select (though unspecified) retailers. Standard edition models will come in at $99.99 for the Wacom One S, $149.99 for the Wacom One M, $399.99 for the Wacom One 12, and $599.99 for the Wacom One 13 touch.