VR Mega-Developer Resolution Games Just Teased a Bunch of New Releases

Forget the real world for a while

Published on December 15, 2022 12:00PM EST

Resolution Games, a developer specializing in virtual reality titles, just held a showcase to announce a bevy of upcoming releases. This is actually the industry's first dedicated showcase for VR and AR titles and Resolution Games made a splash, demoing projects for both the Meta Quest platform and the Steam VR platform.

The biggest news is today's beta launch of mixed-reality shooter Spatial Ops, a game that leverages passthrough technology to let players turn any real-world location into a battlefield. It supports eight players and includes common FPS modes like team deathmatch and capture the flag. The beta is available now for Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets, though the color passthrough of the latter is likely a better fit.

They also officially announced Racket Club, a multiplayer sports title with plenty of social integration. The company says this is an "all-new sports title built from the ground up for VR," but it looks, well, like tennis. Still, VR tennis is never a bad thing. It is coming in 2023.

One of Resolution Games' most popular titles is the tabletop RPG simulator Demeo, and there are two related forthcoming projects. First up, the mainline title is getting a free DLC update to finish off the Elven King Saga. The company also announced a PvP version of the game called Demeo Battles.

Other announcements include the long-awaited multiplayer update for the fishing sim Bait! and a free-to-play transition to the popular futuristic dueling game Blaston.

Resolution Games also announced that moving forward, they will not only continue to support the Quest and Steam platforms but also begin releasing titles for the Pico platform.