Why a Standard Electric Car Charger Is So Important

Even European car makers are signing up for Tesla North American Charging Standards (NACS).

A standard EV charger will make it a lot easier for manufacturers and avoids confusion.

You can probably just charge your EV at home every night anyway.

A charging plug in an electric vehicle. Andrew Roberts / Unsplash

Tesla's Superchargers look set to become the standard for electric cars in the US.

One might expect young a EV company like Rivian to adopt an emerging standard charger, but now veteran carmaker Volvo is also on board, and the EV fast-charging network Electrify America also just added support for Superchargers. So does this mean that Tesla NACS will become the USB-C of EV chargers, a universal standard connector that can plug into everything? Not so fast.

"Long term, it's definitely a good thing even if we need adapters in the short term. It's just a growing pain of a young technology. I already have a Tesla adapter in my trunk for destination chargers," says EV owner EvNatePolestar2 on a Reddit thread about Volvo adopting NACS.

EV Charging Plugs

Just like cellphones throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, different electric cars require different charger types, from J1772 (in North America), through CCS combos type 1 and 2, CHAdeMO (Japan), and more. Adapters are available, so you should be able to juice your EV at any station, but it's still far from ideal.

Then you must think about how long your EV will take to charge. Plug it into the garage wall at home in the US with a 110-volt supply, and you could be looking at 40-50 hours. The 220/240-volt supplies found in most of the rest of the world speed things up, giving a full charge overnight, and then there are the fast chargers.

These are also variable. Older chargers supply 50KW, whereas newer ones manage up to 350KW. And older EVs might only support the lower-powered option.

This means that charging stations have to offer several options. This is clearly quite absurd. A charging standard is exactly the kind of thing that should be... well, it should be standard and probably mandated by law. Imagine that every brand of gas-powered car had a different-shaped gas-tank inlet. Or if homes built by different developers used different power outlets, and you had the change all the plugs on your appliances to match.

"I run a company specializing in EV conversion of classic cars, trucks, and vans, […] Until now, we encouraged the installation of a J1772 charger (Level 2), but the Tesla charging plug has become more and more attractive, and clients now ask for Tesla chargers (with or without fast charging), which is 100% understandable," Laurent Frugier, co-founder of Fuel2Electric, told Lifewire via email. "On the other hand, standardization is key for any industry; it will lower the cost and help the EV conversion industry to go mainstream."

Enter NACS

Tesla opened up its charging connector to other manufacturers in 2022, renaming it the North American Charging Standard (NACS). That name leaves no doubt about Tesla's intention to become the standard. It's a smart move because Tesla, despite being a dominant player, started to experiment with a "Magic Dock" that supports both Tesla's own NACS and the CCS1 standard.

If you're getting confused, that's a healthy reaction to this mess. But thanks to Tesla opening up its own plug to everyone else, things might get better. And a standard makes sense for a few reasons. One obvious: A standard means your EV will always plug into any charging station.

A standard is good for companies like Volvo because they can just forget about it and focus on making cars instead of worrying about charging standards. And Tesla comes with a big sweetener: its huge, already-established supercharger network.

Tesla NACS charging. Tesla

Tesla has around 45,000 supercharger stations at 5,000 sites around the world. Obviously, that doesn't come close to the number of gas stations littering the planet, but we've been building those things for decades.

These are all just teething troubles. Gas is on its way out, and EVs will probably replace them, whether we want them to or not. And if it still seems like a pain, imagine that we were making the transition in the opposite direction.

In this scenario, we'd all have cars that we plugged in overnight, whether in a garage or on the street. "range anxiety" would stem not from the fear of short EV battery life but from being stranded miles from any of the few existing gas stations. We'd balk at having to ride around with a tank of liquid explosive or having to park a huge SUV-sized tank instead of the small two-seaters that make sense for battery-powered EVs in cities