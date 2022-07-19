Vizio Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Home Theater Goodies

After 20 years in the business, Vizio is celebrating with new lineups for some of its home theater hardware.

Vizio is known for its soundbars and smart TVs, so why not expand both offerings as it completes its second decade of existence? Its M-Series soundbar line is getting two new models: the Elevate and the All-in-One. The Elevate 5.1.2 Immersive Sound Bar uses Adaptive Height Speakers, and works with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, to provide what Vizio says is "the ultimate immersive home theater experience." Meanwhile, the All-In-One 2.1 immersive soundbar is designed for high-end performance in a compact package that can also utilize Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Vizio

The new smart TVs start with the 2023 M-Series Quantum X 4K, which offers Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+ on all models for improved image quality and reduced blurring. The "Quantum" part of the name refers to what Vizio calls "quantum dot color technology," which results in more vibrant colors, darker darks, and brighter highlights.

It's a similar story with the M-Series Quantum 6, which also uses quantum dot colors, and offers 4K HDR, but one key difference is the Quantum 6 starts at about half the price of the X 4K.

Vizio

Rounding out the smart TV announcements are the V-Series and D-Series. Both sit at the lower end of the price list but still claim solid performance and high-definition visuals. The V-Series offers 4K HDR at a better value than the M-Series, while the D-Series ditches the 4K in favor of somewhat less impressive (but more affordable) Full HD performance.

All of Vizio's upcoming M-Series soundbars and smart TVs, as well as V-Series and D-Series smart TVs, will be available later this summer. The M-Series All-in-One soundbar starts at $199, and the Elevate starts at $799. As for the TV lineup, the D-Series starts at $159; the V-Series at $289; M-Series Quantum 6 at $349, and the M-Series Quantum X at $629.