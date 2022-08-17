Vivo Readies Colorful Smartphone That Should Impress Aspiring Shutterbugs

If there's one thing you can count on with each new smartphone iteration, it's a significant bump in camera specs, but Vivo's forthcoming smartphone line could truly take your stills and videos to the next level.

The Chinese electronics manufacturer just announced the V25 series of smartphones, comprising the V25 standard edition and the V25 Pro. These phones place a major emphasis on camera technology, with the company saying users can leverage the camera system to "embark on a self-expression journey."

If nothing else, the main camera’s specs certainly seem robust, to say the least. A 64-megapixel OIS (optical image stabilized camera) is designed to minimize blur and support longer exposure times for clearer images in low-light situations.

As for auxiliary cameras, these phones include an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel “super macro” camera for taking up-close shots. There’s also a hole-punch style camera in the center for selfies that ranges from 32-megapixels to 50-megapixels, depending on which version you spring for.

Both phones are outfitted with AI-enhanced algorithms to improve photos and videos, though the V25 Pro takes this a step further with a proprietary skin retouching algorithm.

These are also, you know, phones, with high-end specs befitting modern gadgets. The V25 Pro boasts an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 CPU with RAM options up to 12GB. The standard V25 features a lower-end MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor but allows for RAM upgrades up to 12GB.

Each phone is also available in a dizzying array of colors, including various shades of blue, gold, black, and more.

So what’s the bad news? Vivo’s V25 line is launching in more than 20 countries, but the United States is not one of them (for now.) As for pricing, the company says it will vary depending on the region. They are available starting today.