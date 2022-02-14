How to Visit Other Animal Crossing Islands

Exploring other islands is a vital part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for players wishing to discover new items and fruit and get to know others. There are a few different types of islands players can visit. Here's a look at how to travel to each different island.



Visiting other islands requires access to the airport, which opens up after completing the game's early stages.

How to Visit Friends in Animal Crossing

If you want to visit a friend in Animal Crossing, there are a few steps you need to follow to do so. Once you know your Switch friend's island is open, either locally or online, or you have their Dodo code, you can join them at the airport. Here's what to do.

Go to the Airport. Speak to Orville and select I wanna fly! Select I wanna visit someone Choose whether to join a local island or go online. Local only works if your friend is playing the game nearby physically. Select either Search for a friend or Enter a Dodo code. The former looks for friends on your friends list with open islands, while the latter requires you to enter a code given out by the host. Choose to join the island and visit.

How to Visit Other Islands in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Another way to visit an island in Animal Crossing New Horizons is to use Nook Miles to buy Nook Miles Tickets to a random island. On the island, you can collect resources you may not already have available on your island. Here's how to visit.

Go to the Terminal in the Resident Services building. Buy a Nook Mile Ticket for 2,000 Nook Miles. You may need to collect more Nook Miles by completing daily tasks. Go to the Airport. Speak to Orville. Select Use Nook Miles Ticket. Travel to the new random island. You can harvest trees and bamboo, collect fruit, collect flowers, and meet new villagers on the island. You can also invite the villagers back to your island. Once you leave, you will never return to the same island, so don't leave anything essential on the island.

How to Visit Harv’s Island in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Harv's Island unlocks once you have established three plots of land for new villagers on your island. He appears randomly to invite you over. Here's how to visit.

Go to the Airport. Speak to Orville. Select Visit Harv's Island. Select Time for takeoff! At Harv's Island, players can take photos in his photo studio setup. It's also possible to access an unlimited supply of all your items and fossils within the studio.

What Is Good Island Etiquette?

When visiting other people's islands, you should follow some polite rules. Here's a brief overview.

