Virtual Tabletop Adventure 'Demeo' Is Out Today for PS5 and PS VR2

And you only have to buy it once

Published on February 22, 2023 10:41AM EST

Demeo, Resolution Games' virtual fantasy tabletop adventure, joins the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 library today.

Sony boasted about more than 100 games coming to its newest virtual reality headset, the PS VR2, on or close to its launch (which incidentally is also today). So, of course, Demeo is part of that lineup, now making the jump from Quest headsets, PC, and PC-based VR devices to Sony's PlayStation 5 and PS VR2.

The game offers five standalone adventures, each utilizing a different fantasy setting. However, the core gameplay still involves turn-based dungeon crawling, rolling dice, utilizing cards, and watching digital miniatures fight each other. There are also seven character classes to choose from (Assassin, Bard, Hunter, Guardian, Warlock, Sorcerer, and Barbarian) for when you want to vary your approach. And you can play alone or cooperatively with up to three others, with the co-op working across all versions of Demeo so you can play with someone on Steam, Meta Quest, or the Epic Games Store.

If you're playing with PS VR2, you can view everything as if you were physically sitting at the table moving minis around, as you'd expect. But you can also pull the camera in so it feels like you're standing amid all the action. Either way, Resolution Games believes VR is the more immersive way to play.

You can download Demeo from the PSN store today for $39.99 ($31.99 with PlayStation Plus). That single purchase will cover both the PS5 and PS VR2 versions, so you only have to buy it once.