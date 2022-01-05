How to View Subscriptions on an iPhone

What to Know To find your subscriptions go to Settings > tap your profile icon > Subscriptions .

> tap your profile icon > . An alternative way to find Subscriptions is to go to Settings > Your Profile > Media & Purchases > View Account > Subscriptions .

> > > > . On the Subscriptions page, you can view when your subscription renews, adjust settings, or cancel a subscription.

This article provides instructions for how to find and manage subscriptions on your iPhone using the Settings app.

How Do You Look Up Subscriptions on iPhone?

If you've subscribed to an app, game, or even a publication or something else using your iPhone, then you might need to know where to look at your subscription information. On iPhone, it takes just a few taps to get to the information you need to know.

Open your Settings app. Tap your profile icon at the top of the Settings page. Select Subscriptions. An alternative route to the same information is to go to Settings > Your Profile > Media & Purchases > View Account > Subscriptions. It could take a few seconds for your Subscriptions page to appear. Once it does, you may need to scroll down past the settings options to find your active (and expired) subscriptions.

On the Subscriptions page, there are a few options that you might find useful:

Share New Subscriptions : This allows you to automatically share any new subscriptions with other members of your Apple Household.

: This allows you to automatically share any new subscriptions with other members of your Apple Household. Renewal Receipts: Turning on this option ensure you'll be emailed a new receipt each time a subscription automatically renews.



If you don't want to receive a new email each time your subscription renews, you can always view your receipts by going to Settings > Your Profile > Media & Purchases > View Account > Purchase History.

You can also tap on the icon for each subscription to open a page that provides information about payment options if there is the choice between monthly and yearly subscription fees, and gives any additional information you may need to know about the subscription, including a toggle to share the subscription with your family if you choose to do it on an app-by-app basis instead of sharing all subscriptions with the family.

There is also a list of the subscriptions you've had in the past which you have canceled or let expire, so if there's something you want to resubscribe to, it's easy to find.



How Do You Cancel Subscriptions on iPhone?

To cancel a subscription on iPhone, you would go to the same location described above, then select the subscription you want to cancel. You'll find the cancellation option there with the other information mentioned above.