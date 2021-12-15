How to See Old Notifications on iPhone

What to Know Swipe up on your iPhone’s lock screen to pull up the Notification Center.



You can also reveal the Notification Center when your iPhone is unlocked by swiping down from the top-left corner of the screen.



There is no way to recall deleted notifications.

This article explains how to find and interact with older notifications on your iPhone.

How Do I See Past Notifications on iPhone?

Notifications that have recently popped up on your iPhone’s lock screen should remain visible for some time, however eventually they will either disappear or be replaced by more recent ones. If you happen to miss any notifications, recalling them is fairly simple.

Attempting to view older (but still active) notifications on your iPhone’s lock screen uses the same steps regardless if you allow notifications to be displayed on locked iPhone.

If your iPhone’s screen is turned off, turn it on by tapping it or, depending on which iPhone you have, pressing either the Power or Home button.

Swipe Down on your iPhone’s lock screen to pull up a list of notifications. If there are no notifications to pull up, you’ll see No Older Notifications appear instead.

If your iPhone unlocks quickly via Face ID, you can swipe down from just off the top of the screen to pull up notifications, too. Depending on the number of pending notifications, you may see all of them or they may be organized into groups based on the app they originated from.

Swipe Right or Tap on a notification (or grouping of notifications) to pull up the Open button.

Tap Open to open the connected app. If your iPhone is locked you will need to unlock it with Face ID, TouchID, or your password in order to continue.

Swipe Left on a notification (or grouping of notifications) to pull up the Options and Clear/Clear All buttons.

Tap Options to pull up a small menu to you adjust notification settings for the app the notification originated from. If desired, you can use the menu to mute notifications for the app or turn notifications off for the app entirely.

Tap Clear or Clear All (depending on if there's one or several notifications in one category) to delete all notifications from an organized group. This will permanently remove the notifications from your lock screen (but will not affect anything from within the app itself. It will also not affect notifications badges that might appear on the app’s icon.

If you want to delete all current notifications at once, tap X (next to Notification Center), then tap Clear All Notifications. As with Clear All, this will permanently remove the notifications from your iPhone’s lock screen.

To view notifications when your phone is not on the lock screen, Swipe Down from the top-left corner of the screen. This will reveal your iPhone’s lock screen (though it won’t actually lock your phone).

The (unlocked) lock screen will display any available notifications, which will be organized by app.

If there are no notifications to view, the screen will display No Older Notifications instead.

You can interact with any available notifications in the same way as above.



How Do I See Deleted Notifications?

Unfortunately there is no way to view notifications once they’ve been deleted. If you delete, clear, or open a notification it will no longer appear on your iPhone’s lock screen and there’s no way to retrieve it.



If, however, the notifications have not been deleted and instead just simply can’t be seen when you first turn on your iPhone’s screen, you should be able to view them by following the same steps as above.