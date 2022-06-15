Social Media > Instagram How to View Instagram Stories Anonymously Creating a different account will work, but there's a web service to try, too By Robert Earl Wells III Published on June 15, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Instagram The Ultimate Guide to Instagram What to Know Use Different Account: Make a new Instagram account that doesn't include any identifying personal information.Employ Airplane Mode: Go to the user's profile and turn on airplane mode before viewing the story.Use Different Site: Go to a website like InstaStories, Anon IG Viewer, or StoriesDown and enter an account name. This article explains how to view Instagram stories anonymously. The information applies to the Instagram app for iOS and Android as well as the Instagram website. How Do You Watch Instagram Stories Anonymously? There are a few ways to view Instagram stories without the creator's knowledge. You must be following a private account to see stories anonymously, so some of these methods only work for public accounts. Use a Different Instagram Account Create another Instagram account and switch to it whenever you want to view stories anonymously. Make sure the account name doesn't include any identifying information. To switch Instagram accounts in the app, go to your profile, tap your account name, and then choose the other account or Add account. Use Airplane Mode Go to the user's profile, then enable airplane mode on your device before you select a story to view it. The process of turning on airplane mode on a computer is different from enabling airplane mode on Android or using airplane mode on an iPhone. Instagram preloads certain content so you can view it instantly even if you have a poor Wi-Fi signal. So, if you temporarily switch to airplane mode, you can see stories without anyone knowing. However, this method doesn't work all the time, especially when a user posts several stories right after another. Use a Third-Party Website Websites like InstaStories, Anon IG Viewer, and StoriesDown allow you to view Instagram stories without logging into your Instagram account. All you have to do is provide an account name to see the user's posts and stories. Some sites even allow you to download content from Instagram. The catch is you can only view public accounts. When downloading files from untrusted websites, be sure to scan downloads for malware before you open them. FAQ How long do Instagram stories last? Instagram stories stay up for 24 hours. After that, they're gone forever. Adding new photos and videos to a story won't "reset the clock" on earlier ones; each post will disappear 24 hours after it went up. How do I share Instagram stories? First, open the story and tap the More (three horizontal dots) menu in the upper-right corner. In the next menu, you can either copy the link or share it directly via text, email, or other means. This link won't work once the story expires after 24 hours, and the recipient must be logged in to view it. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit