What to Know Use Different Account : Make a new Instagram account that doesn't include any identifying personal information.

: Make a new Instagram account that doesn't include any identifying personal information. Employ Airplane Mode : Go to the user's profile and turn on airplane mode before viewing the story.

: Go to the user's profile and turn on airplane mode before viewing the story. Use Different Site: Go to a website like InstaStories, Anon IG Viewer, or StoriesDown and enter an account name.

This article explains how to view Instagram stories anonymously. The information applies to the Instagram app for iOS and Android as well as the Instagram website.

How Do You Watch Instagram Stories Anonymously?

There are a few ways to view Instagram stories without the creator's knowledge. You must be following a private account to see stories anonymously, so some of these methods only work for public accounts.



Use a Different Instagram Account

Create another Instagram account and switch to it whenever you want to view stories anonymously. Make sure the account name doesn't include any identifying information. To switch Instagram accounts in the app, go to your profile, tap your account name, and then choose the other account or Add account.



Use Airplane Mode

Go to the user's profile, then enable airplane mode on your device before you select a story to view it. The process of turning on airplane mode on a computer is different from enabling airplane mode on Android or using airplane mode on an iPhone.

Instagram preloads certain content so you can view it instantly even if you have a poor Wi-Fi signal. So, if you temporarily switch to airplane mode, you can see stories without anyone knowing. However, this method doesn't work all the time, especially when a user posts several stories right after another.



Use a Third-Party Website

Websites like InstaStories, Anon IG Viewer, and StoriesDown allow you to view Instagram stories without logging into your Instagram account. All you have to do is provide an account name to see the user's posts and stories. Some sites even allow you to download content from Instagram. The catch is you can only view public accounts.



When downloading files from untrusted websites, be sure to scan downloads for malware before you open them.