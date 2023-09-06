How to View Your Incognito History on Android

What to Know By design, Android doesn't store Incognito history on the device.

The best way around this is to set up a parental control app. Monitoring DNS queries also works.

To see existing Incognito history, review your router logs, if your router supports that.

This article explains a few methods that let you see your Chrome Incognito history on Android. This information applies no matter who made your phone, be it Google, Samsung, and others.

See Incognito History on Android With an App

Accountable2You is one example of an Android app that can see Incognito history. You can use a free trial to test it out before you buy it.

Any app that tracks what you open in Incognito only works from now on. To dig up old Incognito history, see the router method explained below.

Here's how to see your Incognito history with that app:



Choose one of the Accountable2You plans from their website, and then continue through the on-screen steps to make a user account and sign up for the trial. There's a 10-day trial of this service at the time of writing. You might be charged immediately if you don't see any mention of a trial. Install the Accountable2You Android app on your device and follow the steps you see in the app to log in to your account.

Press Add Device. Accept the terms and conditions, tap Allow Permission for each requested permission, and confirm the prompts. Select Next, and then Done to finish the setup. You're done when the app says This device is monitored. After using Incognito, open the Reports Dashboard from a browser and select View > All Activity next to your device. Look through the report to see your Incognito history.

Other parental control apps might also work for seeing your Incognito history, but I like Accountable2You for several reasons:

It shows the visited page's title, not just the domain name, like the other methods I cover below.

That means it also reveals web searches, as seen in the screenshot above.

Filtering by the Chrome app isolates web activity from the rest of what the app tracks, like app notifications.

It knows when an Incognito tab was triggered, so I can easily see what I opened right after that.

It supports keyword searching to look up anything opened in Incognito quickly.

Another app you can try is Incoquito. It's not a parental control app but specifically focuses on monitoring and logging Incognito browsing. I can't test it because it won't run on modern Android versions, but you might try it if you're using a compatible OS.

Monitor Router Traffic to View Your Incognito History

The only way to see existing Incognito history, from a few minutes to a few hours ago is to look through your router logs. You don't even need an app to do it. Your Incognito history is included since everything coming in and out of your network has to flow through the router.

Not all routers can do this. See our How to Check Router History guide to see if yours has this capability. Here's a quick rundown of how it works:



Log in to your router. Find the area that stores logs. Look through the list. The log is most likely made up of just IP addresses. You might have luck translating them into human-readable hostnames with wtools' Convert IP to Host.

Log DNS Queries to See Incognito History

If your router isn't built to log this information, another option is to start tracking DNS queries. This method will not show your past Incognito history, only future activity.

One way to do this is to change the DNS server on your phone. There are lots of free DNS servers to pick from, but you need to choose a company that can browse through all the traffic that passes through their server.

There are two big disadvantages to using this method. First, you won't be able to see Incognito history when you switch to a different public IP address (e.g. if you move to another Wi-Fi network or switch over to mobile data). Second, it produces many difficult results to sift through.

I'll use OpenDNS for this example:

Make an account at OpenDNS. It's totally free for what you'll be doing here.

Go to the OpenDNS Dashboard Settings. Confirm that the IP address you see is your actual IP address (check IP Chicken to be sure), and change it if necessary.

Select Add this network. Name the network whatever you want, select OpenDNS Updater for Windows (or Updater for other platforms) to download the program, and then press Done. Install the program you just downloaded. This will guarantee your public IP address is always updated for OpenDNS, meaning whenever your phone is on the same network, it'll also be using that IP address and, therefore, sending all the Incognito traffic to OpenDNS for you to review. Type your OpenDNS account's email address and password in the boxes provided, and then select Sign In. Use an app like DNSChanger to change the DNS servers on Android to be OpenDNS's IP addresses:

208.67.222.222 208.67.220.220 DNSChanger. Alternatively, change the DNS servers on the router. This will record all the web activity from all your devices, but it'll also be harder to parse Incognito history from the rest of your network's traffic. On the OpenDNS website, open the Settings page and select your IP address. Select Stats and Logs on the left side of the page. Check the box next to Enable stats and logs, and then press Apply. Select the Stats tab at the top of the page, followed by Domains on the left. You can view Incognito history from your Android device, although it will also show non-Incognito traffic. It could take anywhere from a few hours up to 24 hours to start seeing stats. Once the results come in, I recommend searching (Ctrl+F or Command+F) through the log for any part of the domain you might remember.

Review Your Google Account

Incognito's biggest safeguard is its refusal to store your history locally. But, if you were logged in to your Google account while in Incognito, everything you searched for on Google might have been logged in your Google account (assuming you haven't stopped Google from tracking your searches).

Here's how to check:



Open the Web & App Activity section of your Google account.

You'll need to be logged in to your Google account to do this, but you don't need to be in Incognito, and you can do this from anywhere—your phone, someone else's phone, another computer, etc. Select Verify to confirm it's you. Type your password to get through. Once you're in, select Filter by date & product. Select Search from the list, and then choose Apply. Feel free also to pick a date here if you're looking for Incognito history from before today. Listed here will be everything Google recorded about your Google Search activity while you were logged in to your account in Incognito.

Why It's Hard to View Your Incognito History

As you learned above, seeing what you looked at while browsing in this private mode is not easy. This is because Incognito is built specifically not to save your history. Seeing Chrome's history in normal mode, however, is far easier.

Incognito exists because whatever is viewed doesn't stick around in a history log for someone else to look through on your device. When the Incognito tabs are closed in Chrome, everything viewed is wiped from the device.

