How Video Games Can Teach Social Values Through Realistic Play

The new video game, Cities: Skylines 2, tries to present a realistic view of homelessness and poverty.

Experts say video games can teach moral values.

Not all current games present offer ethical dilemmas.

Playing video games. Westend61 / Getty Images

Many video games are known for blood and gore, but experts say they can also teach ethics.

The forthcoming game Cities: Skylines 2 aims to present a true-to-life simulation encompassing themes of homelessness, poverty, and unfortunate car accidents. It's one of a growing number of games that are intended for more than thrills.

"As artifacts of popular culture, videogames are just as capable of exerting influence as other media, such as novels or films—in fact, they may even be more capable of doing so by virtue of their immersive interactivity," University of Richmond professor Kristin Bezio, who researches video games, told Lifewire in an email interview.

A More Realistic Simulation

In Cities: Skylines II, players can craft and manage cities featuring comprehensive transportation and economic systems, a wide array of construction and personalization choices, along with sophisticated modding potentials.

Within the game, households may face homelessness if they're impoverished, unable to secure new housing, and lack the finances to depart the city, the developers wrote in a blog post.

Players "also consider moving out of the city even though it is given a lower probability than finding a home locally," the developers wrote. "If the household is very poor and unable to find a new apartment and lacks funds to leave the city, they become homeless. In this case, they can live in the city parks until their living situation changes."

Video games have a unique ability to immerse players in scenarios that force them to confront moral quandaries, Gaurav Pundir, the CEO of OMGGamer.com, said in an email.

"Through intricate storytelling, character development, and gameplay mechanics, game developers can create environments where players are confronted with choices that have both immediate and long-term consequences," he added. "This engagement allows players to experience the impact of their decisions firsthand, fostering a deeper understanding of ethical issues."

Games with ethical choices are becoming increasingly popular, Bezio said. She pointed to series such as The Witcher, Red Dead Redemption, Dishonored, Dragon Age, and Fable as titles that ask players to exercise empathy.

More and more popular games are including leadership choices as part of their gameplay in an effort to force players to imaginatively empathize with the complex and difficult decisions leaders have to make, Bezio said.

It's crucial to recognize that while games offer valuable lessons, they can also inadvertently promote values that conflict with ethical principles if not critically assessed.

Video games have evolved from simple pixelated pastimes to complex virtual worlds that offer players opportunities to grapple with profound ethical issues, Pundir said.

"Through intricate narratives, decision-making mechanics, and thought-provoking scenarios, video games have transcended their role as mere entertainment to become powerful platforms for teaching players about ethical dilemmas, morality, and the consequences of their choices," he added.

Video games allow players to do more than identify with a hero, Bezio said. Players can control the body of the hero, making choices and taking actions on that hero's behalf.

"The key here is that imaginative identification all but requires the player to develop empathy for the hero or player character because, for all intents and purposes, they are one and the same," she added. "This relationship of player to player-character permits videogames to be used as a platform designed specifically to encourage and foster tolerance, self-reflection, and empathy."

The Dark Side of Gaming

While video games are powerful tools for teaching ethical considerations, they can also convey values that may not align with traditional ethical standards, Pundir noted.

Teen gaming on smartphone. RealPeopleGroup / Getty Images

"Games that glorify violence, criminal behavior, or discrimination can potentially normalize harmful behaviors, leading to desensitization and distorted perceptions of reality," he added. "Moreover, some games might unintentionally perpetuate negative stereotypes or reinforce biased ideologies. For instance, games that portray certain cultures, genders, or identities in a one-dimensional or discriminatory manner can contribute to harmful societal attitudes."

Some games venerate violence, selfishness, or materialism, Mark Vena, the CEO of SmartTech Research, pointed out in an email.

"Titles like Grand Theft Auto can normalize antisocial behavior," he added. "Themes of dominance and unchecked power in games like God of War may skew perceptions of acceptable conduct. It's crucial to recognize that while games offer valuable lessons, they can also inadvertently promote values that conflict with ethical principles if not critically assessed."