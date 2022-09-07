Victrola's New Record Player Is Cute, Eco-Friendly, and Works With Bluetooth

Victrola has been in the vinyl game since 1906, and they just announced a brand new record player made from eco-friendly materials and shipping in an array of diverse color options.

The company’s Re-Spin record player was first teased back at CES in January, but now it is officially available for purchase. This suitcase-style vinyl player is incredibly light, with a 20 percent reduction in weight when compared to traditional models, and made with portability in mind, including a handle for transport.

The Re-Spin also boasts an eco-friendly design, as Victrola used a "highly-efficient manufacturing process" with recycled materials making up around 25 percent of the final product. The packaging is made entirely from recyclable materials.

Of course, weight and sustainability are important factors, but what about sound and compatibility? The Re-Spin includes a custom-tuned Bluetooth speaker complete with a bass radiator for an enhanced low-end. The company also says the stylus achieves a higher audio quality when compared to other record players in its class. The speakers resist vibrations, so you should experience less skipping than with a traditional version.

The Bluetooth receiver is not tied to the internal speaker. You can send audio to any Bluetooth speaker in your arsenal. For analog lovers, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack to RCA adapter to make wired connections.

Victrola’s Re-Spin comes in several attractive colors, including light grey, a basil-adjacent green, red, and light blue. It is now available at online retailers such as Amazon and brick-and-mortar stores for $100.