News > Smart & Connected Life Victrola's New Record Player Is Cute, Eco-Friendly, and Works With Bluetooth It is made from 25 percent recycled materials By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 7, 2022 08:30AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Victrola has been in the vinyl game since 1906, and they just announced a brand new record player made from eco-friendly materials and shipping in an array of diverse color options. The company’s Re-Spin record player was first teased back at CES in January, but now it is officially available for purchase. This suitcase-style vinyl player is incredibly light, with a 20 percent reduction in weight when compared to traditional models, and made with portability in mind, including a handle for transport. Victrola The Re-Spin also boasts an eco-friendly design, as Victrola used a "highly-efficient manufacturing process" with recycled materials making up around 25 percent of the final product. The packaging is made entirely from recyclable materials. Of course, weight and sustainability are important factors, but what about sound and compatibility? The Re-Spin includes a custom-tuned Bluetooth speaker complete with a bass radiator for an enhanced low-end. The company also says the stylus achieves a higher audio quality when compared to other record players in its class. The speakers resist vibrations, so you should experience less skipping than with a traditional version. Victrola The Bluetooth receiver is not tied to the internal speaker. You can send audio to any Bluetooth speaker in your arsenal. For analog lovers, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack to RCA adapter to make wired connections. Victrola’s Re-Spin comes in several attractive colors, including light grey, a basil-adjacent green, red, and light blue. It is now available at online retailers such as Amazon and brick-and-mortar stores for $100. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit