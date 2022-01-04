Victrola Shows Off Snazzy Bluetooth Speakers at CES

Victrola, the turntable manufacturer that has been around since (checks notes) 1906, used this week’s CES 2022 conference to announce something rather interesting.

The company just introduced a pair of nifty Bluetooth speakers called the Victrola ME1 and ME2. The ME1 is a handheld speaker while the ME2 is a tabletop design. Both speakers in this Music Edition (ME) line transmit audio via Bluetooth, feature anodized aluminum grills, and IP67 waterproof ratings.

The compact and handheld Victrola ME1 includes a 2-inch driver and passive bass radiators for a rich low-end sound. It’s battery-powered, suiting the portable form factor, and gets around 12 hours of use per charge. It comes in various colors, such as black, gray, blue, red, and green.

The larger Victrola ME2, on the other hand, features a 3.5-inch driver and dual passive bass radiators, making it loud enough for outdoor gatherings. It’s also battery-powered, offering 20 hours of use per charge, and includes a Qi charging pad on the top of the speaker. It’s available in black, gray, and blue.

Victrola has also announced custom-fit leather carrying cases for both models that feature an early 20th-century design to honor the company’s ancient origins.

These speakers will arrive sometime during the second quarter of this year. The ME1 handheld speaker will cost $100, while the ME2 tabletop speaker will set you back $200.