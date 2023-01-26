News > Gaming Verizon’s New 5G Dedicated Cloud Gaming Handheld Launches Today And a Wi-Fi-only model is coming soon, too By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 26, 2023 03:03PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Verizon's 5G iteration of the Razer Edge, a dedicated cloud gaming handheld, is officially available. News of the Razer Edge 5G started circulating earlier this month, but today this device, designed in collaboration with Verizon, is available for all. Well, this particular version of it is—Razer's Wi-Fi (i.e. no 5G) model is set to follow next month. Verizon Unlike other popular handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, the Razer Edge is primarily intended to work as a cloud gaming device. Streaming services like Steam Link and Xbox Game Pass are supported (and encouraged), and the console will presumably work with PlayStation Remote Play via the Android app as well, though that has not yet been officially confirmed. However, it will also be able to install and run Android games if you'd prefer something that runs on the hardware itself. Aside from the support for 4G, 5G Nationwide, and 5G Ultra Wide-Band found in the Razer Edge 5G, the specs for both versions of the handheld look identical. Each offers a 6.8-inch AMOLED Full HD+ touchscreen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Both also include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with a Qualcomm G3X Gen 1 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery that claims up to 14 hours of usage. The Razer Edge 5G is shipping now from Verizon for $599.99—or $359.99 ($10 per month for 36 months) if you choose the Verizon Device Payment plan. Keep in mind you'll either need to set up a new line (or use or upgrade an existing one) to use the 5G connection. The Razer Edge Wi-Fi, on the other hand, will begin shipping on Wednesday, February 8, and is available to pre-order directly from Razer for $399.99. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit