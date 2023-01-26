Verizon’s New 5G Dedicated Cloud Gaming Handheld Launches Today

Verizon's 5G iteration of the Razer Edge, a dedicated cloud gaming handheld, is officially available.

News of the Razer Edge 5G started circulating earlier this month, but today this device, designed in collaboration with Verizon, is available for all. Well, this particular version of it is—Razer's Wi-Fi (i.e. no 5G) model is set to follow next month.

Verizon

Unlike other popular handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, the Razer Edge is primarily intended to work as a cloud gaming device. Streaming services like Steam Link and Xbox Game Pass are supported (and encouraged), and the console will presumably work with PlayStation Remote Play via the Android app as well, though that has not yet been officially confirmed. However, it will also be able to install and run Android games if you'd prefer something that runs on the hardware itself.



Aside from the support for 4G, 5G Nationwide, and 5G Ultra Wide-Band found in the Razer Edge 5G, the specs for both versions of the handheld look identical. Each offers a 6.8-inch AMOLED Full HD+ touchscreen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Both also include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with a Qualcomm G3X Gen 1 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery that claims up to 14 hours of usage.

The Razer Edge 5G is shipping now from Verizon for $599.99—or $359.99 ($10 per month for 36 months) if you choose the Verizon Device Payment plan. Keep in mind you'll either need to set up a new line (or use or upgrade an existing one) to use the 5G connection.

The Razer Edge Wi-Fi, on the other hand, will begin shipping on Wednesday, February 8, and is available to pre-order directly from Razer for $399.99.