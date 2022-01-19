News > Phones Verizon Officially Launches 5G Ultra Wideband Coverage Available in over 1,700 cities By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on January 19, 2022 02:21PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Verizon teased the launch of their 5G Ultra Wideband network earlier this month with a press release, leaving many to wonder when the roll-out would actually happen. That time is now. The company just officially launched 5G service to more than 1,700 cities throughout America, covering over 100 million existing customers. The company noted that “nearly one in three Americans” live in areas serviced by Verizon 5G UWB (ultra-wideband), along with two million businesses. Verizon Verizon highlighted that this network reaches speeds up to 1 Gbps (1000 Mbps) and “brings power and performance comparable to a broadband internet connection to your pocket.” Accompanying the launch are several deals for new and pre-existing Verizon customers. Unlimited data plans come with a 50GB hotspot, various free entertainment subscriptions, a monthly International Travel Pass, and more. The service is also available as a home Internet package, which has been discounted 50 percent. Verizon has not provided a list of what cities are covered by their 5G Ultra Wideband service, but there is an interactive map to check if it is available in your town. Another option is to simply look for “5G UW” in the status bar of your smartphone. Both Verizon and fellow wireless carrier AT&T have been embroiled in a weeks-long fight with the Federal Aviation Agency, as the latter suggests that activating the C-band technology that powers this upgraded 5G network could interfere with radar altimeters that pilots use to land in low visibility conditions. As such, the companies have agreed to delay this rollout near airports. Correction 01/19/22: The link in paragraph 2 was updated to reflect the company's own announcement instead of a different news outlet's reporting. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit