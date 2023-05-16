News > Phones Verizon Launches New Flexible Unlimited Plans With $10 Add-Ons Optional perks include Disney Plus and Apple Music Family By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 16, 2023 01:30PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Verizon is simplifying its unlimited plan options with the snappily-named myPlan, replacing former plans like Get More, Play More, Do More, and Start 5G. The new system offers increased flexibility when building a mobile plan, allowing people to piecemeal subscriptions and features to create the perfect wireless bundle. The base option is now called "Welcome Unlimited," and the premium bundle is called "Unlimited Plus." The new Unlimited Plus features 5G ultra-wideband, 30GB of mobile hotspot data, and no data caps. The price you lock the plan into is good for the next three years, and Verizon is also offering half off certain tablet and smartwatch plans to entice consumers. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images Unlimited Welcome is a bare-bones offering with unlimited 5G but without all the extra stuff. Both plans allow you to bundle additional features—Verizon Perks—at your discretion, such as throwing in Disney Plus or Apple Music Family for $10 each month. Nearly every perk available via this program costs $10 per month, representing significant savings if you, say, use it to sign up for Apple One. The pricing for these plans fluctuates depending on how many lines you want. Unlimited Plus monthly fees start at $80 for one line, $70/line for two, $55/line for three, $45/line for four, and $42/line for five or more. Welcome Unlimited plans charge a monthly fee of $65 for one line, $55/line for two, $40/line for three, $30/line for four, and $27/line for five lines or more. These plans are available starting May 18, and Verizon says you’ll be able to tweak the specifics of your plan at any time using the My Verizon App. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit