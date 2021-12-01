News > Home Theater & Entertainment Verizon Introduces New Line of Soundbar Speakers In collaboration with luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 1, 2021 02:29PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Twitter Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Home Theater & Entertainment Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Verizon is collaborating with luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen to bring high-quality sound to the home via two new soundbars. According to the official announcement, the Stream TV Soundbar and the Soundbar Pro, retailing at $399.99 and $999.99, respectively, are exclusive to Verizon and feature the company’s new streaming platform. Both soundbars have built-in 4K HD streaming for movie theater-quality sound and display. Heather Wilson/500px/Getty Images The high-quality audio on the base Stream TV Soundbar is due to the five Bang & Olufsen speakers and Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound. The Soundbar Pro takes it even further with nine speakers on top of Dolby Atmos for an even better experience. Both models come with automatic sound field selection, which detects what you’re watching and adjusts the sound accordingly. Verizon gives the example of the speakers boosting dialogue specifically among a noisy sports crowd. The soundbars come with multiple HDMI ports to serve as an audio hub for multiple devices, such as video game consoles and Blu-ray players. And as previously mentioned, Verizon’s new Stream TV platform is built into the soundbars. Stream TV brings together many different streaming services onto the new platform. Running on Android TV, services such as Disney+, Netflix, and HBO Max can be accessed within the interface, and many more are available. Mayur Kakade/Getty Images Both soundbars also come with a voice-powered remote control with Google Assistant to help you look for the latest movie or adjust the volume. The Stream TV Soundbar and Soundbar Pro are currently available for purchase on Verizon’s website. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit