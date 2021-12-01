Verizon Introduces New Line of Soundbar Speakers

Verizon is collaborating with luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen to bring high-quality sound to the home via two new soundbars.

According to the official announcement, the Stream TV Soundbar and the Soundbar Pro, retailing at $399.99 and $999.99, respectively, are exclusive to Verizon and feature the company’s new streaming platform. Both soundbars have built-in 4K HD streaming for movie theater-quality sound and display.

Heather Wilson/500px/Getty Images

The high-quality audio on the base Stream TV Soundbar is due to the five Bang & Olufsen speakers and Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound. The Soundbar Pro takes it even further with nine speakers on top of Dolby Atmos for an even better experience.

Both models come with automatic sound field selection, which detects what you’re watching and adjusts the sound accordingly. Verizon gives the example of the speakers boosting dialogue specifically among a noisy sports crowd.

The soundbars come with multiple HDMI ports to serve as an audio hub for multiple devices, such as video game consoles and Blu-ray players. And as previously mentioned, Verizon’s new Stream TV platform is built into the soundbars.

Stream TV brings together many different streaming services onto the new platform. Running on Android TV, services such as Disney+, Netflix, and HBO Max can be accessed within the interface, and many more are available.

Mayur Kakade/Getty Images

Both soundbars also come with a voice-powered remote control with Google Assistant to help you look for the latest movie or adjust the volume.

The Stream TV Soundbar and Soundbar Pro are currently available for purchase on Verizon’s website.