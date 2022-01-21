10 Ways to Use the iPhone Weather App

All the following tips and tricks below are great ways to get the most out of the iPhone Weather app, and all entirely for free.

The iPhone's Weather app is a great way of keeping on top of what to expect when it comes to weather systems coming your way. While it's simple enough to see the basics, the weather app is surprisingly powerful under the surface. There are plenty of fun Weather tricks to learn from understanding how to view where it's raining, to checking the air quality, or adding new locations.

01 of 10 How Do You Read Apple Weather? All you need to do in order to check out the basic weather report on your phone is to tap the Weather app. By opening it, you instantly get the weather for your local area with a heads up on temperatures and conditions. In fact, there's plenty more info we'll get into, but that quick glance can likely give you what you're looking for.

02 of 10 How Do I Add a Location to Apple Weather? If you want to add a different location to Apple Weather, the process is fairly simple but a little hidden away. On the Weather app, tap the three lines in the bottom right hand corner of the app. Type in the name of the location and when it appears, tap Add to permanently add it to your list of locations.

03 of 10 How Do I See a Map of Precipitation on Apple Weather? If it's raining where you are, it's possible to see exactly where the precipitation is hanging around. Scroll down to precipitation and tap the map that's displayed. From there, you can check out how bad the rain is. The map automatically showcases what's likely to unfold over the next few hours with orange and yellow being the heaviest of rain, and blue and purple suggesting more moderate levels of precipitation. Remember—like all weather reports, conditions can change, but this is a good guide of what to expect.

04 of 10 How Do I Check the Air Quality Locally? Knowing the air quality around you can be useful, particularly if you have any respiratory complaints that can be aggravated by poor air quality. Scroll down the location and tap on See More under Air Quality to learn everything possible. The darker purple means worse air quality with higher numbers also suggesting poor air quality. The app also suggests if this is unusual compared to previous days.

05 of 10 How Do I Check the Wind Direction? If you scroll quite far down the location you're looking at, you can check out the wind direction. Wind direction can affect the temperature, depending on where the weather system is coming from. Alongside that, the wind speed is also provided which can give you some insight into how quickly things are likely to change. If the wind is strong, the weather is more likely to be unpredictable with conditions changing rapidly.

06 of 10 What Do the Bars Mean on iPhone Weather App? Amongst the 10-day forecast, there are bars alongside the current temperature and the weather conditions. They might look confusing but they're actually pretty useful once you've learned who to decipher them. The bars offer visual insight into how low or how high the temperature is likely to get today. Also, a blue bar suggests very cold temperature with it changing to shades of green and orange to demonstrate the temperature increasing.

07 of 10 What Do the Lines Mean in Weather App? The Weather app is full of different lines. There are lines to represent air quality, as well as lines for the UV index which demonstrates how much sun protection you need. There are also lines for air pressure, contained within a chart to highlight how high it is. A sunrise and sunset line also shows how long you have to wait for one or the other to happen.

08 of 10 What Does the Dot Mean on iPhone Weather? The dot on the line next to the day's forecast is a subtle but very important dot. It shows you where the location is currently on the temperature range for the day. If it's to the far left of the bar, that means it's at its coldest right now. If it's to the far right, it's reached the highest temperature it's going to achieve for the day. It's a useful visual guide to know what to expect from the rest of the day.

09 of 10 How Do I Receive Notifications of Certain Weather Conditions? If you want to receive a heads up on extreme weather conditions, you can enable notifications so your iPhone tells you of a sudden change. To do so, from the Weather app, tap the three lines in the bottom right hand corner, then tap the three dots up top, before tapping Notifications. From there, you can choose to enable notifications for all or just some of your locations currently saved.