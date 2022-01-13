How to Use Video Filters on Zoom

What to Know Add filters to your meeting by clicking the arrow next to Stop Video > Choose Video Filter and choosing from the options available.

and choosing from the options available. On mobile, tap More > Background and Filters > Filters to pick out a video filter.

to pick out a video filter. Not all meetings can use filters depending on how the person holding the meeting has set things up.

This article teaches you how to use Zoom video filters when using the service via the desktop app, iOS, and Android. It also looks at any limitations to using video filters.



Does Zoom Have Video Filters?

Yes. While many people know more about Zoom's virtual backgrounds feature, it's also possible to apply some video filters to the service. Many video filters are already applied within the app with others available to add through third-party software and extra downloads.



How Do You Get Visual Filters on Zoom?

To add a filter to your video call, you need to know where to look. Here's what to do using the Zoom desktop app.

Start a meeting within Zoom. Once the meeting begins, click the arrow next to Stop Video. Click Choose Video Filter. Choose which video filter to use. Each offer very varied purposes such as by adding a mask to your face, a hat, or simply by adding something to the background of your display. Click Studio Effects to add features such as different eyebrows, lip color or a change of facial hair. Close the window when finished to apply the effects.

How Do You Get Visual Filters on Zoom App?

It's similarly possible to add filters when using the Zoom app on your smartphone. Here's how to add them.



The process is the same on both iOS and Android. The screenshots below demonstrate the iOS version.

Start a meeting in Zoom. Tap More. Tap Background and Filters. Tap Filters. Choose a filter from the many available. Tap the filter to to enable the filter. Depending on your phone, it may take a moment to be added to your video. Tap the x to close the filters window.

Why Doesn’t My Zoom Have Video Filters?

If your Zoom isn't showing video filters, it can be for a number of reasons. Here are some suggestions of why this is occuring.

