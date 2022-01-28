How to Use HTC Vive Without Sensors

What to Know You can't use an HTC Vive without Lighthouse stations, but you can get by with just one.

With one sensor setup you can use forward-facing, seated experiences.

You'll need two sensors for most 360-degree, standing, or room-scale VR experiences.

This guide will look at how to setup your HTC Vive with just one sensor if you don't have the time or space for two, and why you cannot use the HTC Vive with no sensors at all.

Can I Use VR Without Base Stations?

There are many different types of virtual reality headsets. Some connect directly to a computer, others are more standalone. Some headsets, particularly early generation headsets, are designed to be used with external trackers, whereas some more modern, often standalone headsets, work with "inside out" tracking, where the cameras on the headset provide the tracking.

Some examples of headsets with inside out tracking include the HP Reverb G2, and the Oculus Quest 2.

The HTC Vive, however, is a first-generation VR headset and requires external sensors to work at all.



Can HTC Vive Work Without Sensors?

No. The HTC Vive headset uses Lighthouse laser sensors which detect the trackers mounted on the headset to place you in the virtual world. Without those base stations, there is no way to accurately check your position in the world and the headset simply will simply show a grey screen, just as it does if it ever loses tracking even when the sensors are setup correctly.

What you can do, though, if you're short on time or space, is setup the Vive with just one Lighthouse sensor. Some forward-facing games and experiences will work just fine with that, but you will be limited to around 180-degrees turning, and there may be some difficulty in tracking controllers in some positions.

A single HTC Vive Lighthouse sensor is just fine for seated experiences like racing games and flight simulators. KÄrlis DambrÄns/Flickr

To set up one Lighthouse sensor, follow the usual HTC Vive setup steps, but you simply power up only a single sensor. You'll also need to select Set up for Standing Only in the setup wizard.



Do You Need the Sensors for HTC Vive?

Yes, absolutely. One sensor is fine for some games and experiences, but if you try to use the Vive headset without any sensors at all, then it will simply display a grey screen.

Two sensors offer the most accurate tracking, but for a seated, 180-degree VR experience, you can use just one sensor.



Can I Use Vive Without Controllers?

There are some experiences within VR which don't require any input at all, and those will work just fine without controllers—you'll just have to start them outside of VR on your monitor. There are also some games that work with head/gaze control, and those too should work fine without controllers.

However, for the vast majority of games and experiences that require input, you will need either the Vive motion controllers, or an Xbox controller, or equivalent gamepad.

