How to Use the Back Button on a Pixel 4a

Use virtual buttons or gestures to go back

Published on January 25, 2022

What to Know

There are two ways to go back, depending on your system navigation setting.Swipe inward from the edge of the screen if gesture navigation is used.Use the arrow on the bottom-left if 3-button navigation is used.

This article explains where to find the back button on Pixel 4a and how to change how the back button works to make it easiest for you.

Where Is the Back Button on Pixel 4a?

If it's not clear how to go back on your phone, it's probably because gesture navigation is turned on. Since the Pixel 4a doesn't have physical navigation buttons, the only alternative to the swipe gesture for going to a previous screen, is a virtual back button, which is much easier to spot.

A setting on your phone determines whether there's a button or if a gesture is used. We'll learn how to choose one or the other below.

How Do You Use the Back Button on Pixel 4a?

Since there are two ways to move backward on this phone, there are two separate directions. If you're not sure which method is turned on right now, try both, or skip to the section further down this page to learn where in your phone's settings these options are, to see which one is selected.

Swipe Inward

If Gesture navigation is on, the "go back" action (and other forms of navigation) aren't apparent. This is how a brand-new Pixel 4a is set up, and it's what your phone is currently using if the back button appears to be missing.

Go back by swiping from the edge of the screen—either edge works. You'll see an arrow like below, but only as you perform the swipe motion; it won't show up until you start the gesture.

Swipe inward, toward the middle of the screen. You can start the swipe anywhere on the left or right edge.

Common Android Gestures for Your Phone or Tablet

Swipe gesture to go back.

Press the Back Button

If 3-button navigation is on, knowing how to go back is much more obvious: simply use the back arrow at the bottom-left of the phone.

Virtual back button.

Those options are true for other Pixel phones, too. The Pixel 3 is one exception, where there's a 2-button navigation option.

How Do I Change the Back Button on Pixel 4a?

You can opt for the virtual back button to have an arrow present, or the gesture-based method of moving around. The choice is yours, and you can swap back and forth however often you want. Here's how to choose either type:

Go to Settings > System > Gestures > System navigation.

If you're currently using the gesture technique, you might find navigation difficult. To go Home, swipe up from the bottom; to switch apps, swipe up the same way but hold for a second at the top; to go back, swipe from the left or right edge.

Choose Gesture navigation or 3-button navigation.

If you chose the virtual button option, you're done! If you're going with gestures, tap the gear/settings button to the right if you want to adjust the back sensitivity setting. You might do this if you find that swiping from the left and/or right triggers the back action too easily or not easily enough.