How to Use Amazon Photos

What to Know Upload on desktop: Drag and drop photos from your computer to the Amazon Photos app or click on Browse to add them there.

to add them there. Upload on mobile: Tap either From Gallery or Choose Photos > select the image > tap UPLOAD

or > select the image > tap Create an album on both: Create album > select the photos for album > tap Save album or create.

This guide will detail how to upload pictures to Amazon Photos on the desktop and mobile app, plus how to create an album.

What Is Amazon Photos?

Amazon Photos is a cloud service where you can upload and manage your photos so they don’t take up space on your phone or device.

Amazon Photos is a free service, but the storage tops out at 5 GB. If you are an Amazon Prime member, however, you get unlimited storage space.

Uploading via the Amazon Photos Desktop App

Uploading photographs to the Amazon Photos for desktop is a simple process which first requires you to download the the desktop app. Once that's set up, you select the files you want to upload to the service.

Installing the Amazon Photos App

You'll need to download the right Amazon Photos app for your computer.

Start by going to the Amazon Photos for desktop website and click the Download now button to begin installation. Go to where the app was saved and run the installation.

After installing, sign in to your Amazon account.



Uploading Photos to Amazon Photos App

Once the app is installed and you've signed into your Amazon account, you can start uploading your files.

You can upload photos by dragging and dropping them onto the app.

Or you can click on Browse and select the files from there.

After uploading a photo, you can select where to put files will go. Once you've chosen a location, click Select to save.

It’s recommended you backup the images onto Amazon’s servers. Start by clicking on Backup.

Click the Add backup button at the top.

Locate the folder you want to backup, click it, and then hit Select Folder.

You’re given an opportunity to make any last minute changes to the backup. Then click Save when finished.

The app will begin uploading.

You can download pictures by first clicking on the Download tab on the left and then selecting to download a folder or album. Select the location where the photos will go and click the Download to… button.

Uploading via the Mobile App

Similar to the desktop version, Amazon Photos on iOS and Android has an even easier process to uploading and backing up pictures on the service.

Download the Amazon Photos mobile app from an app store. Then open it.

Sign in to your Amazon account. If the app asks you to allow access, select Allow.

In the next page, you can allow Amazon Photos to auto-save photos and videos taken on the device. If you don’t the app to auto-save, click on the blue switch.

If you switch auto-save off, you can add images to Amazon Photos by clicking on Choose Photos.

Select the image and click UPLOAD. All the images you upload will appear under Amazon Photos.



Creating an Album on Amazon Photos Using the Desktop App

Creating an album may seem straightforward, but the feature is actually on another webpage. Fortunately, it's easy to find and creating an album is just as simple.

Go to the Amazon Photos website and click Get started.

In the new Amazon Photos page, click on the Add button on top.

Click Create album in this new drop down menu.

Select the images you want to be a part of this new album. Then click on the Create album button at the top.

Name the album in the next window and click the Save album button in the corner.



Creating an Album on the Mobile App

The Album feature for Amazon Photos mobile is tucked away in the menus. Easily found, creating an album can be made quickly.

Click on the three dots in the corner of the mobile app and select Create Album. Give the album a title, then click Next when it appears.

Select the photos you want to comprise your album then click Create.

Your new album appears in the following window.



Can Anyone See My Amazon Photos Account?

By default, you are the only person who can see the photos you upload to Amazon Photos. You have to actively give someone else access in order for them to see your photos.

You can, however, share photos or videos via text message, email, or social media. Amazon Photos allows its users to create members-only groups where you can share images with other people.