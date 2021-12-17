The Mac mini is Apple's most affordable Mac. Small, compact, and offering just a few configurations, it's a basic computer for users with basic needs. This can make it unappealing compared to a powerful Mac Pro or attractive iMac, but a used Mac Mini has its perks.

Is a Used Mac mini Worth Buying?

While it depends on your needs we can say, yes, a used Mac mini is worth buying.

In general, a used Mac mini is the best option for anyone looking to buy a used Mac desktop. A used Mac mini is more affordable than a used Mac Pro and more versatile than a used iMac.

The Mac mini is Apple's entry-level desktop, a role it has served since its release in 2005. Its affordable MSRP translates to more affordable pricing for new models, and the lack of premium features makes this model less desirable. You can purchase a used Mac mini for hundreds, even thousands less than a Mac Pro or iMac of similar vintage.

Derorgmas / Wikimedia Commons

Despite the low price, the Mac mini is a practical and reliable used Mac desktop. It has a simple design that's inexpensive to repair. Older models allow users to replace or upgrade the RAM or hard drive (the new Apple M1-powered Mac mini is an exception). The lack of a built-in display eliminates an expensive component that can be tricky to replace if it malfunctions.

All Mac mini models offer a wide variety of ports. You can connect your existing peripherals, including a monitor, to further reduce the used Mac mini's overall cost. You can also upgrade the monitor to a new model at any time. This a big advantage over a used iMac.

There is one downside: performance. Apple's budget desktop has always ranked among its least powerful machines. This will be a problem if you need a Mac to handle heavy tasks like video editing, complex spreadsheets, or 3D graphics.

Is It Worth It to Buy a Mac mini 2020 (or Newer)?

Apple released the M1 chip, a system-on-a-chip of its own design, in November of 2020. Most Mac mini desktops sold since then have Apple's M1 chip.

You can tell the difference at a glance by the Mac mini's color. Apple M1 models are only available in silver, while Intel models are only available in space gray.

Nearly all shoppers looking for a late model used Mac mini should buy the Mac mini M1 version. It will provide better real-world performance, can handle most demanding tasks, and consumes very little power.

A used Mac mini from 2020 (or newer)with the Apple M1 chip is a great option. Apple is converting all Mac models to its chips of its own design. Intel-based models will miss out on future MacOS feature updates.



Is a Refurbished Mac mini Worth It?

Refurbished Mac mini models are frequently available from Apple's Certified Refurbished online store. This official store typically offers refurbished models at a 15 percent discount.

Buying a Certified Refurbished Mac mini is essentially the same as buying a new model. The refurbished Mac mini will have the same warranty as a new device, comes with the same items in the box, and is eligible for AppleCare.

You may find other retailers selling refurbished Mac mini desktops. These third-party sellers often provide a larger discount but won't be covered by Apple's warranty. Any issues with the refurbished Mac mini will have to be resolved through the retailer.

Because of this, we recommend caution when buying refurbished from a third-party seller. Also, be warned that most refurbished models listed on sites like Amazon are sold by smaller retailers listed on the site and not directly by Amazon. Double-check the seller's ratings before making a purchase.



How Long Does a Mac mini Usually Last?

Peter DaSilva / Stringer - Getty Images

A used (or new) Mac mini can last an exceptionally long time. The desktop's simple, compact design and lack of extra features means there's little to go wrong with the device. Most models have a user-serviceable hard drive and memory.

You'll likely decide to replace a used Mac mini with a newer, faster model before the Mac mini wears out. Aging Mac mini models no longer quick enough for enjoyable day-to-day use can be put into service as a file server or do-it-yourself media center.

