This article explains how to use Zoom on Android devices from setting up meetings to joining them as well as using the chat feature.



How to Start a Zoom Meeting on Android

Tap the New Meeting icon the upper left hand corner.



In the next window, tap Start a Meeting to be taken to a video conference room.



Tap Got it to allow Zoom to have access to your device’s camera and microphone.



A small window may appear asking if you will allow Zoom to record video. Tap Allow.



To add people to the meeting, tap Participants at the bottom of the screen.



Tap Invite and a pop up menu will appear that gives you options on how to invite guests. You can send an email, invite people from the app's contacts or copy the invite link.



Tapping Send Email takes you to your email client with a pre-written message. Enter the email addresses of the invitees and hit send.



Tapping Invite Contact allows you to choose who to invite from your Zoom app's contact list.

