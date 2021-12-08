How to Use Zoom on Android

It’s easy to start and join Zoom meetings from the app

What to Know

  • To create, tap New Meeting > Start a Meeting > Click Participants > Invite > Send out invitations to participants.
  • To schedule, tap Schedule > Enter credentials > Slide Add to Calendar > Done > Send invitations to participants.
  • To join, record Meeting ID and passcode > Open app > Tap Join > Enter Meeting ID and Passcode > Tap Join.

This article explains how to use Zoom on Android devices from setting up meetings to joining them as well as using the chat feature.

How to Start a Zoom Meeting on Android

  1. Tap the New Meeting icon the upper left hand corner.

  2. In the next window, tap Start a Meeting to be taken to a video conference room.

    Setting up new meeting

  3. Tap Got it to allow Zoom to have access to your device’s camera and microphone.

  4. A small window may appear asking if you will allow Zoom to record video. Tap Allow.

    Allow Zoom to access and record

  5. To add people to the meeting, tap Participants at the bottom of the screen.

  6. Tap Invite and a pop up menu will appear that gives you options on how to invite guests. You can send an email, invite people from the app's contacts or copy the invite link.

    Continuing setting up a meeting

  7. Tapping Send Email takes you to your email client with a pre-written message. Enter the email addresses of the invitees and hit send.

  8. Tapping Invite Contact allows you to choose who to invite from your Zoom app's contact list.

  9. Tapping Copy Invite Link copies the meeting's hyperlink onto your phone which you can send by pasting into a messaging app.

    Sending out invites

How to Schedule a Zoom Meeting on Android

  1. In the main menu, tap the Schedule icon at the top.

  2. Enter the details of your meeting such as the topic, start time, and a password if you want one.

  3. Slide the Add to Calendar switch on the bottom to schedule the meeting. Then tap Done.

    Scheduling a meeting

  4. A small window will appear asking if you want Zoom to access your calendar. Select Allow.

  5. A window will appear giving you the opportunity to invite people. Select the participants.

    Sending out invites

  6. Review the details, then send the invite.

How to Join a Meeting with the Zoom URL on Android

  1. Tap the meeting link in the email or calendar invitation you received.

    Zoom meeting details

  2. A window will appear on the app waiting for the host to start the meeting.

  3. A small window may appear asking for access to your device's camera and microphone. Tap Got It.

  4. A small window may appear asking if you will allow Zoom to record audio. Tap either Deny or Allow.

    Waiting to join a meeting

  5. A Video Preview will appear. You can move the slider at the bottom if you want a video preview to appear every time before a Zoom meeting.

  6. Tap either Join with Video or Join without Video.

    Video preview

How to Join a Meeting With a Zoom ID on Android

  1. Look and record the Meeting ID and passcode in your email or calendar invitation.

    Zoom meeting ID and passcode

  2. Open the Zoom app.

  3. Click the Join button on the top.

  4. Enter the Meeting ID and then tap Join once it lights up.

    Joining meeting with code

  5. A small window may appear asking if you will allow Zoom to record video. Tap Allow.

  6. A Video Preview will appear. You can move the slider at the bottom if you want a video preview to appear every time before a Zoom meeting.

  7. Tap either Join with Video or Join without Video.

    Video preview and Allowing Zoom

How to Use the Zoom Chat Function on Android

  1. While in a meeting, tap the More option at the bottom.

  2. In the new menu, tap Chat.

  3. Enter your message in the chat window.

  4. Tap Send to send your message.

    Zoom chat process

  5. If you want to send a message to a particular person, click Everyone in the chat menu.

  6. In the next window, select the person that you want to send the message to and type in your message.

  7. After writing your message, select Send.

    Zoom chat direct message

What Do I Need Zoom For?

Zoom is a popular video conferencing app used in various work environments. The app has tons of features you can use to enhance a video call like virtual backgrounds and screen sharing.

But before you try out Zoom's features, it's important to learn the basics of the app first and learn how to use its base functions. Once you've downloaded the app on your Android device and made an account on Zoom, you're ready to create and join your first meeting.

