How to Use the Video Editor in Windows 11

What to Know Install Clipchamp from the Microsoft Store. Select Create a video or Record something to start a new project.



or to start a new project. In the Photos app, select Video Editor > New video project .



> . For more professional videos, use third-party editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro.

This article explains how to use the Clipchamp video editor for Windows 11. It also covers alternative ways to edit videos in Windows 11.

How to Use Clipchamp in Windows 11

Clipchamp is a free video editor made by Microsoft for Windows. To use all of Clipchamp's features, you must upgrade to premium a subscription.

If it's not already on your device, download Clipchamp from the Microsoft Store and install it on your PC. Select Create a video or Record something to make a video from scratch. It doesn't really matter which one you pick since you can do both in the same project. If you selected Record Something, the Record & create tab will open in a new project. From here, you can record your screen, camera, or both. There's also a text-to-speech option. If you selected Create a Video, the Your Media tab will open in a new project. You can switch between tabs at any time. Select the Plus sign (+) to add videos, audio tracks, and images from your computer.

Select the Clipchamp icon in the upper-left corner to save your work, open a new project, or go back to the Home screen. Once you've uploaded your media, click and drag the file(s) into the timeline. As you add files to your timeline, they will appear in separate tracks so that you can edit them and move them around independently. Right-click an element in the timeline to see options, or use the toolbars underneath and beside the preview window to edit the highlighted element. On the left side, select the Templates tab to see helpful built-in templates for various social media platforms. There are also built-in sound effects, music, stock images, and more. Select the down arrow to see all the options. To splice video and audio tracks, click on the element, drag the playback arrow where you want it, then select the Snip tool (the scissors) under the preview window. You can also delete and copy tracks. To highlight multiple tracks, hold down Shift as you make your selection. When you select a track, the options in the toolbar on the right side change. For example, when you select a video or image, you can select Transitions. Move your cursor between two elements in the same track, then click the plus (+) to choose a transition. If you select an audio track, you'll see options to fade in and fade out. Before you save and export your video, give it a unique title. Select Untitled video above the preview window to rename the project. Select Export, then choose an output quality to begin creating your video. For HD videos, you must have a Clipchamp premium subscription. Watch as your video is created in real-time. Choose one of the sharing options to post your video to social media, or select Keep editing to go back and work on another project. Your video will continue exporting while you work. Once your video is ready, select Open File in the pop-up notification box to view it. Select Create video link to share it with anyone you want.

How to Edit Videos With the Photos App

The Windows Photos app also has a built-in video editor. It doesn't offer all of the same tools as Clipchamp, but it may be preferable to use for simpler projects.

Go to the Start Menu and open the Photos app. Select Video Editor. Select New video project and give your video a name.

You may see a link to Clipchamp in the Microsoft Store in case you want extra editing features.

Select Add + to add video or image files to your project. Click and drag the media you uploaded to the storyboard. Use the toolbar under the preview window to add text, apply filters, and more. You can rearrange the storyboard order by clicking and dragging. When you're satisfied, select Finish video in the upper-right corner.

Other Ways to Edit Videos on Windows

If you're looking for professional video editing software, consider a more heavy-duty program like Adobe Premiere Pro or Corel VideoStudio Pro. These programs come with a high price tag, but they are worth the investment if you want to create high-quality videos for others to enjoy online.