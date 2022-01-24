How to Reset Wi-Fi Extender to New Router

What to Know To reset and connect a Wi-Fi Extender to a new router, unplug the Wi-Fi Extender from the wall.

Turn off the existing router and plug set the new router up.

Plug the Wi-Fi Extender back into the wall and press the WPS button on both the Wi-Fi Extender and the Router.

This article explains how to reset a Wi-Fi extender and connect it to a new router to improve the signal strength in certain areas of your home.

Why Do Wi-Fi Extenders Stop Working?

A Wi-Fi extender can stop working for many reasons. While these aren't all the reasons if could stop working, some examples are: the primary connection is no longer available, a hardware malfunction, or a different security credential being in place. These are the steps to reset a Wi-Fi Extender if it stops working.

The easiest way to tell if a Wi-Fi Extender needs replacing is if the unit no longer lights up or broadcasts a signal.

Check the Wi-Fi Extender is still connected to the router.

There should be two additional wireless networks broadcast from the Wi-Fi Extender. Both networks should have an “EXT” at the end of the network name. There will be a 5GHZ and a 2GHZ network.

Click Properties on the wireless network.

Check the network is connected, and is sending and receiving data.

If the network is not connected, check the physical Wi-Fi Extender unit. Ensure the data lights are flashing green.

Check the wireless signal strength light on the front of the device.

If the Wi-Fi Extender is black or amber, it has lost the connection to the router.

Press the WPS button on your router usually located at the top.

Press the WPS button on the Wi-Fi extender.

The connection will be re-established.



Do Wi-Fi Extenders Need Replacing?

Wi-Fi Extenders generally do not need to be replaced often, as these devices do not broadcast the internet signal on their own. Instead, the Wi-Fi extender is a mirror of an existing connection, and thus these devices have a shelf life of about three to four years between new technology.

Taking any longer than four years to replace a Wi-Fi Extender than four years could mean you are missing out on new advances in broadband technology. A good quality Wi-Fi Extender should give you a comfortable three-to-four years of usage before it needs to be replaced.

Because Wi-Fi Extenders are plugged directly into power outlets, they are vulnerable to power surges which can shorten the working life of these devices.

Although a Wi-Fi Extender is not a common piece of technology in need of replacing often, you can tell when it does need replacing. Some symptoms you might experience are downloads not going as smoothly as before, and if you are streaming content, you will notice constant buffering.



Can Wi-Fi Extenders Cause Problems?

A Wi-Fi Extender can cause connectivity issues if the device malfunctions. Not being able to connect or not getting the best signal quality are two of the most common occurrences. Here are a few telltale signs that your Wi-Fi Extender is going bad.