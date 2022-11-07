How to Use a VPN on iPhone

What to Know The VPN app must be installed and you must have a valid account with the VPN provider.

On the first launch of the app, allow the app to configure itself with the iPhone.

Toggle the VPN On/Off in the Settings app (a toggle switch is present at the top of Settings).

A virtual private network (VPN) is a great way to safeguard your privacy while using an iPhone. A VPN can also remove regional or national content restrictions. This article will teach you how to use a VPN on your iPhone.



How to Set Up a VPN on an iPhone

Follow the instructions below to install and use a VPN on an iPhone. These steps also apply to iPad.

Download a VPN app of your choice from the App Store. The screenshots in this guide show Proton VPN, but any VPN service will work. Open the VPN app once the download is complete. Follow the app's on-screen instructions to set up an account. The details will differ based on the service you choose. Tap the Connect button in the VPN app. Many apps represent this with an icon that looks similar to a desktop computer's power button. If multiple VPN server options are shown, select the server that seems physically closest to you. A pop-up will appear asking if you'd like the VPN app to add a VPN configuration. Tap Allow.

The VPN app will immediately set up a VPN configuration on your iPhone and activate it. The VPN will remain active until you disable it or uninstall the VPN app.

How Can I Use a VPN on iPhone if It’s Already Installed?

Once installed, you can turn a VPN on or off using a slider that will be located near the top of the iPhone's Settings app. This slider is only visible if a VPN is installed.

How to Change VPN Settings on an iPhone

VPN settings can be changed in the Settings app. Once it's open, navigate to General > VPN & Device Management > VPN. This will display a list of all installed VPN apps.

Once the list is open, you can switch services by tapping the desired VPN app. or by selecting the Information icon to see VPN details.

Is iCloud Private Relay a VPN?

Apple's iCloud Private Relay, which is still in beta (but available to iPhone and iPad users), is a free service that protects unencrypted Internet traffic.

It provides some security benefits similar to a VPN, as it can safeguard unencrypted data and will help combat websites that track users through the use of cookies.

However, iCloud Private Relay only protects Safari web traffic. That means the service can't protect traffic in other browsers. It also won't help circumvent regional restrictions by connecting through a server in another country or region.

Can I Install Multiple VPNs?

Yes, it's possible to install multiple VPNs on an iPhone. The instructions for installing the app and configuring the new VPN service remain the same.

It's not possible to use multiple VPN services simultaneously, so you'll need to switch between them. However, you can use Apple's iCloud Private Relay simultaneously with a VPN.