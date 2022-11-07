Mobile Phones > iPhone & iOS How to Use a VPN on iPhone Once installed, you can choose when to use it By Matthew S. Smith Matthew S. Smith Twitter Writer Beloit College Matthew S. Smith has been writing about consumer tech since 2007. Formerly the Lead Editor at Digital Trends, he's also written for PC Mag, TechHive, and others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on November 7, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Set Up a VPN Using the VPN on iPhone Change VPN Settings Is iCloud Private Relay a VPN? Can I Install Multiple VPNs? Frequently Asked Questions What to Know The VPN app must be installed and you must have a valid account with the VPN provider.On the first launch of the app, allow the app to configure itself with the iPhone.Toggle the VPN On/Off in the Settings app (a toggle switch is present at the top of Settings). A virtual private network (VPN) is a great way to safeguard your privacy while using an iPhone. A VPN can also remove regional or national content restrictions. This article will teach you how to use a VPN on your iPhone. How to Set Up a VPN on an iPhone Follow the instructions below to install and use a VPN on an iPhone. These steps also apply to iPad. Download a VPN app of your choice from the App Store. The screenshots in this guide show Proton VPN, but any VPN service will work. Open the VPN app once the download is complete. Follow the app's on-screen instructions to set up an account. The details will differ based on the service you choose. Tap the Connect button in the VPN app. Many apps represent this with an icon that looks similar to a desktop computer's power button. If multiple VPN server options are shown, select the server that seems physically closest to you. A pop-up will appear asking if you'd like the VPN app to add a VPN configuration. Tap Allow. The VPN app will immediately set up a VPN configuration on your iPhone and activate it. The VPN will remain active until you disable it or uninstall the VPN app. How Can I Use a VPN on iPhone if It’s Already Installed? Once installed, you can turn a VPN on or off using a slider that will be located near the top of the iPhone's Settings app. This slider is only visible if a VPN is installed. How to Change VPN Settings on an iPhone VPN settings can be changed in the Settings app. Once it's open, navigate to General > VPN & Device Management > VPN. This will display a list of all installed VPN apps. Once the list is open, you can switch services by tapping the desired VPN app. or by selecting the Information icon to see VPN details. Is iCloud Private Relay a VPN? Apple's iCloud Private Relay, which is still in beta (but available to iPhone and iPad users), is a free service that protects unencrypted Internet traffic. It provides some security benefits similar to a VPN, as it can safeguard unencrypted data and will help combat websites that track users through the use of cookies. However, iCloud Private Relay only protects Safari web traffic. That means the service can't protect traffic in other browsers. It also won't help circumvent regional restrictions by connecting through a server in another country or region. iCloud Private Relay: What It Is and How to Use It Can I Install Multiple VPNs? Yes, it's possible to install multiple VPNs on an iPhone. The instructions for installing the app and configuring the new VPN service remain the same. It's not possible to use multiple VPN services simultaneously, so you'll need to switch between them. However, you can use Apple's iCloud Private Relay simultaneously with a VPN. FAQ What is the best VPN for iPhone? Popular VPN services for iPhone include Surfshark, ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Hide.me, IPVanish, and Proton VPN. Why does my VPN keep disconnecting on my iPhone? If your VPN keeps disconnecting, update and restart the VPN, check your internet connection, check your login credentials, and update your browser. If you still have problems, check your router settings. How do I change my VPN location on my iPhone? Change your location through your VPN app. Manually choose a server in the region you want and connect to it. How do I change my Netflix region without a VPN on my iPhone? If you want to change your Netflix region without a VPN, use a Smart DNS service, connect to a proxy server, or set up a remote desktop. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit