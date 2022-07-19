How to Use Vanish Mode on Instagram

What to Know Open a conversation and drag up from the bottom of the screen.

When you see the Vanish Mode message, release to turn it on.

message, release to turn it on. Perform the same action to turn off Vanish Mode when you finish.

This article explains Instagram’s Vanish Mode feature. You’ll learn what Vanish Mode is and how to turn it on and off on Android and iPhone. The feature is not available on the Instagram website.

Turn Vanish Mode On and Off

Vanish Mode works the same way on Android and iPhone, including turning it on and off. So, open Instagram on your mobile device and follow these steps.



Select the Message icon on the top right and open the conversation. Drag up on the bottom of the chat screen. When you see the message that says Release to turn on Vanish Mode, do exactly that. You’ll then see a dark screen indicating you’re in Vanish Mode. The person you’re chatting with will see a message that you turned on Vanish Mode with a link to Learn More if they like. If one of you takes a screenshot or starts a screen recording of the chat during Vanish Mode, you’ll see a notification in the conversation. To turn off Vanish Mode, drag up on the bottom of the chat screen and release, just like when you turned it on. You’ll then return to the normal chat screen where the content you both shared during Vanish Mode is nowhere in sight.

Whatever it is that you want to keep secret, whether a surprise party or private rendez-vous, Vanish Mode on Instagram is a terrific option. For more, look at how to make your Instagram account private.

What Is Vanish Mode on Instagram?

Similar to Snapchat where messages only appear for a short time, Instagram has what’s called Vanish Mode. The difference on Instagram is that you must turn Vanish Mode on to use it, whereas, on Snapchat, that’s just how the app works.

While in Vanish Mode, you can send messages, photos, and videos that disappear when someone leaves the chat. The content also vanishes when you turn off this mode.

You can only use Vanish Mode in one-on-one Instagram chats, not in group conversations or chats on Facebook or Messenger.

Here are some things to keep in mind when using Vanish Mode on Instagram:

When you turn on Vanish Mode, the other person will receive a notification to enter the chat in this mode.

You cannot copy, save, or forward content while in Vanish Mode.

You cannot use Vanish Mode with someone you haven’t connected with before on Instagram.

When you take a screenshot in Instagram or capture a screen recording of the chat while in Vanish Mode, the other person will be notified you’re doing so.

If you receive a new message from someone outside of Vanish Mode, you’ll receive a notification.