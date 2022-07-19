Social Media > Instagram How to Use Vanish Mode on Instagram Vanish Mode is only available in the app By Sandy Writtenhouse Sandy Writtenhouse Facebook Twitter Writer Kaplan University Sandy has been writing about technology since 2012. Her work has appeared on How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, iDownloadBlog, groovyPost, and many other websites. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 19, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Turn Vanish Mode On and Off Overview of Vanish Mode Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Open a conversation and drag up from the bottom of the screen.When you see the Vanish Mode message, release to turn it on.Perform the same action to turn off Vanish Mode when you finish. This article explains Instagram’s Vanish Mode feature. You’ll learn what Vanish Mode is and how to turn it on and off on Android and iPhone. The feature is not available on the Instagram website. Turn Vanish Mode On and Off Vanish Mode works the same way on Android and iPhone, including turning it on and off. So, open Instagram on your mobile device and follow these steps. Select the Message icon on the top right and open the conversation. Drag up on the bottom of the chat screen. When you see the message that says Release to turn on Vanish Mode, do exactly that. You’ll then see a dark screen indicating you’re in Vanish Mode. The person you’re chatting with will see a message that you turned on Vanish Mode with a link to Learn More if they like. If one of you takes a screenshot or starts a screen recording of the chat during Vanish Mode, you’ll see a notification in the conversation. To turn off Vanish Mode, drag up on the bottom of the chat screen and release, just like when you turned it on. You’ll then return to the normal chat screen where the content you both shared during Vanish Mode is nowhere in sight. Whatever it is that you want to keep secret, whether a surprise party or private rendez-vous, Vanish Mode on Instagram is a terrific option. For more, look at how to make your Instagram account private. What Is Vanish Mode on Instagram? Similar to Snapchat where messages only appear for a short time, Instagram has what’s called Vanish Mode. The difference on Instagram is that you must turn Vanish Mode on to use it, whereas, on Snapchat, that’s just how the app works. What's the Difference Between Instagram Stories and Snapchat Stories? While in Vanish Mode, you can send messages, photos, and videos that disappear when someone leaves the chat. The content also vanishes when you turn off this mode. You can only use Vanish Mode in one-on-one Instagram chats, not in group conversations or chats on Facebook or Messenger. Here are some things to keep in mind when using Vanish Mode on Instagram: When you turn on Vanish Mode, the other person will receive a notification to enter the chat in this mode. You cannot copy, save, or forward content while in Vanish Mode. You cannot use Vanish Mode with someone you haven’t connected with before on Instagram. When you take a screenshot in Instagram or capture a screen recording of the chat while in Vanish Mode, the other person will be notified you’re doing so. If you receive a new message from someone outside of Vanish Mode, you’ll receive a notification. FAQ How do I view Instagram Stories anonymously? To view Instagram Stories anonymously, use a different account, turn on airplane mode before viewing the story, or use a website like InstaStories or Anon IG Viewer. How do I clear my Instagram search history? To clear your Instagram search history in the app, go to your profile and tap Menu > Settings > Security > Clear Search History. In a browser, go to Settings > Privacy and Security > View Account Data > View All > Clear Send History. How do I tell who viewed my Instagram Stories? To tell who viewed your Instagram Stories, look in the lower-left corner of your story. Tap the profile picture bubbles with the Seen by # label to open the view tab. You'll see a list of all the people who've viewed your story, along with the total view count. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit