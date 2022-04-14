What to Know Microsoft removed tablet mode from Windows 11; the functionality of tablet mode remains for Windows 2-in-1s.

The tablet features turn on or off automatically when you switch between a 2-in-1's tablet and laptop orientation.

If you have a Windows laptop or 2-in-1 you want to use as a tablet, you need to use tablet mode. However, Microsoft's newest operating system doesn't work like the prior version. This article will teach you how to use table mode in Windows 11.

How to Use Tablet Mode in Windows 11

Tablet mode has changed in Windows 11. Unlike prior versions of Windows, which offered a manual toggle, Windows 11 makes tablet mode a fully (and only) automatic feature.

You can turn on tablet mode by physically converting your Windows 2-in-1 into a tablet. If your device has a detachable keyboard, remove it. If it uses a 360-degree folding hinge, push the screen all the way back. Tablet mode will turn on automatically when the sensors in your device detect you want to use it as a tablet.

A Microsoft Surface Pro running Windows 11 will switch into tablet mode when the keyboard is removed. Microsoft

Want to turn tablet mode off? Physically convert the tablet back into a laptop by reattaching the keyboard or rotating the screen back into a clamshell laptop orientation.

You will also need a touchscreen enabled on your device. This feature should be present by default on compatible Windows 11 2-in-1s, but you can enable your touchscreen manually if it's not working.



Does Windows 11 Have Tablet Mode?

Technically speaking, Windows 11 doesn't have tablet mode. Microsoft has removed all mention of tablet mode in documentation and the mode is on Windows 11's list of depreciated or removed features.

However, Windows 11 still has a mode which works only when a device is in tablet orientation, and this mode functions as it did in Windows 10. Strangely, this set of features does not have name in Windows 11, so most users still refer to it as tablet mode.

This mode will maximize active windows and change the shape of some interface elements to improve the touchscreen experience. The only significant difference is users no longer have manual control.

Why Did Windows 11 Get Rid of Tablet Mode?

Microsoft hasn't offered an official explanation for its decision to ditch all mention of tablet mode and make its functionality an automatic feature bundled into the Windows 11 interface instead of one the user can control.

The company might believe removing tablet mode simplifies the user experience. Manual control of tablet mode in prior versions of Windows had its perks but it could confuse users who turned the mode on or off by accident.

It's also worth mention few pure Windows tablets exist. Most devices are 2-in-1s which may be used in a variety of modes that technically aren't a tablet. Tent mode, which uses an attached keyboard as a stand to place the touchscreen closer to the user, is a popular example.





