What to Know StandBy requires iOS 17 or later.

Lock the iPhone, place it on a charging device, or connect a charging cable.

Rotate your iPhone horizontally and place it upright to see the screen.

The iPhone Standby screen is a feature introduced in iOS 17 that turns your iPhone into an always-on display. This article explains how to use StandBy on an iPhone, customize the StandBy display, and what to do when the screen isn’t turning on properly.

How to Put iPhone in StandBy Mode

To activate your iPhone’s StandBy mode, lock it and begin charging the iPhone as usual, then rotate it horizontally. Your iPhone’s display should automatically switch to the StandBy screen within a few seconds.

Apple

The iPhone StandBy screen works both when charging your iPhone wirelessly and with a charging cable.

How to Turn the iPhone Standby Screen On and Off

The iPhone StandBy screen feature can be fully disabled or enabled at any time. Here’s how to turn off the StandBy screen.



Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Select StandBy. Turn the green switch next to StandBy off.

To enable StandBy, simply repeat the above steps and turn the switch on.

On this same screen, you can also turn on and off the StandBy screen’s Night Mode and prevent Notifications from showing while StandBy is active by selecting the appropriate switches.

How Do I Change StandBy Mode on iOS 17?

You can change the appearance and functionality of your iPhone’s StandBy mode whenever you like directly from within StandBy itself. Here’s how to get it looking the way you want.



Start charging your iPhone and rotate it horizontally to activate StandBy mode. You'll be shown a brief welcome message if this is your first time using StandBy. Select the x in the top-right corner to dismiss the message. Swipe left or right to view different StandBy screens.

StandBy screens function the same as your iPhone’s Home screens. You can add different widgets to each screen and adjust each widget's appearance. Swipe up or down to change the style of the widgets on the current screen. Each iPhone StandBy screen can support one widget on the left and another on the right. To add or remove a widget, just long press on one side. To remove a widget from the StandBy screen, select the minus icon.

To add a new StandBy widget, select the plus icon. Select a StandBy widget from the Suggestions menu on the left or search for one via the Search Widgets field at the top of the screen. Select Add Widget to add the widget to your StandBy screen. And you’re done! To add or remove a widget on the other side of the screen or on another StandBy screen, simply repeat the above steps.

Make sure to long press on the side of the screen you want to make changes.

What Is the StandBy Display on iOS 17?

StandBy allows supported iPhone smartphone models running iOS 17 and later to display various information via the implementation of widgets.

StandBy screen widgets range in functionality from basic Clock, Weather, and Health features to more interactive widgets such as Apple Music, Uber, and even Siri.



The StandBy screen is not an app. It's a feature that's built into the iOS operating system.

Where Is StandBy on iPhone?

Unlike most iPhone features, the StandBy screen doesn’t use an app icon or Siri voice command to turn it on. Instead, the StandBy function is accessed by placing your iPhone horizontally while charging.

Changing the iPhone’s rotation or interrupting the charging process will immediately turn off StandBy.



How to Fix iOS 17 StandBy Not Working

If you’re having trouble getting the iPhone StandBy feature working correctly, there are several things that you may want to try.

Wait a few seconds . The StandBy screen can take several seconds to activate.

. The StandBy screen can take several seconds to activate. Make sure your iPhone’s charging . StandBy only turns on when your phone’s charging.

. StandBy only turns on when your phone’s charging. Lean your iPhone against something . Your iPhone needs to be horizontal and upright, like a picture frame. StandBy won’t activate if your iPhone is flat or vertical.

. Your iPhone needs to be horizontal and upright, like a picture frame. StandBy won’t activate if your iPhone is flat or vertical. Lock your iPhone . The StandBy screen won’t switch on if you can see an open app or your regular iPhone Home screen.

. The StandBy screen won’t switch on if you can see an open app or your regular iPhone Home screen. Check your iPhone’s operating system. Your iPhone must be running iOS 17 or higher for StandBy to work.

Why Is My iPhone StandBy Screen Red?

StandBy alters the screen when your iPhone senses it’s in a dark environment. This is part of the feature’s Night Mode setting, designed to make the StandBy screen more user-friendly around bedtime. The result is a dark red tint to all of the widgets.

The StandBy screen’s Night Mode works independently from the iPhone’s system-wide Night Mode setting. It can be turned on or off by following the instructions above.

