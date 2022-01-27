Smart & Connected Life > Smart Watches & Wearables Can I Use Spotify on Samsung Galaxy Watch? How to connect to your music via Spotify on your Samsung watch By Jeremy Laukkonen Jeremy Laukkonen Facebook Twitter Writer Shoreline Community College Jeremy Laukkonen is automotive and tech writer for numerous major trade publications. When not researching and testing computers, game consoles or smartphones, he stays up-to-date on the myriad complex systems that power battery electric vehicles . lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 27, 2022 Tweet Share Email Smart Watches & Wearables Eco Tech Electric Vehicles Working From Home Headphones & Ear Buds Smart Home Smart Watches & Wearables Travel Tech Connected Car Tech iPods & MP3 Players View More What to Know Get Spotify on your Galaxy watch: Swipe up > Google Play > magnifying glass > search for Spotify > tap Install.Connect Spotify account: Navigate to Spotify's pairing page, enter the code from your watch, and click Pair.Listen to Spotify through watch speaker: Open desktop app/web player > open song or playlist > click device icon > select watch > click Play. This article explains how to use Spotify on a Samsung Galaxy Watch. Can I Listen to Music on My Samsung Galaxy Watch? You can install the Spotify app on your Galaxy watch and use it to listen to music through your phone or a connected device like Bluetooth earbuds. The Spotify app isn't designed to play music directly on a Galaxy watch through the built-in speaker, without your phone, but you can do so if you use a workaround with the Spotify desktop app or web player. Here’s how to get Spotify on your Galaxy watch: Swipe up from the main watch face. Tap the Play Store. Tap the magnifying glass. Tap an input method, i.e. the keyboard icon. Say, write, or type Spotify. Tap Spotify in the search results. Tap Install. How Does Spotify Work on Galaxy Watch? The way Spotify works on Galaxy Watch is you install the app on your watch, and then you pair it to your account using either the Spotify website or the app on your connected phone. After you’ve set up Spotify on your watch, you can use it to play downloaded songs, Spotify playlists, radio stations, and podcasts. Spotify is not designed to play through the built-in watch speaker on Galaxy watches, but you can use Bluetooth earbuds, your phone speaker, or any connected speaker that’s been set up previously in the Spotify app on your phone. There is a way to listen to Spotify on your Galaxy watch through the built-in speaker, but it isn’t officially supported and doesn’t always work. Check the next section for instructions. Here’s how to use Spotify on your Galaxy Watch: Install and open Spotify on your watch. Make note of the pairing code. You can tap PAIR ON PHONE and follow the on-screen instructions on your phone, or proceed to the next step to complete the setup process using a web browser on your computer. Navigate to Spotify's pairing page using your web browser and enter the code that was provided on your watch. If you aren’t already logged into your Spotify account, you will need to log in to proceed. Click Pair. Return to the Spotify app on your watch, and swipe left. Tap a listening option, i.e. one of the suggested playlists. Tap Play, and select a device. By default, you will only see your phone as an option. If you have paired Bluetooth earbuds, you will also have that option, and you may also see a connected device like a smart speaker if you've previously used one with the Spotify app on your phone. You cannot select your watch as a device in this menu. Spotify will play the selected music or podcast. Can You Use Spotify on Galaxy Watch Without a Phone? You can use Spotify on a Galaxy Watch without a phone, but only if you have a premium account and Bluetooth earbuds. Since the Spotify app isn't designed to play music through the built-in watch speaker, you need to have Bluetooth earbuds paired to listen without your phone. If you’ve satisfied that requirement, then you can use Spotify on your watch without your phone, and even download music and podcasts to your watch and listen to Spotify offline. There is a way to listen to Spotify through your Galaxy watch speaker without a phone or earbuds, but you need to initiate it through the desktop or web app while your watch is connected to the internet. Here’s how to use Spotify on Galaxy Watch without a phone or earbuds: Open the Spotify web player or desktop app, and open a playlist or radio station. Click the device icon in the lower right corner. Click your watch in the list of devices. Your watch may not appear in the list of available devices. If it doesn’t, close the player and try again. Click Play. The playlist or radio station will play directly on your Galaxy watch speaker. Once the playlist or radio station is playing, you can skip songs and pause using the controls on your watch. The watch icon on this screen indicates that Spotify is playing on the watch speaker. Do not tap this icon, as doing so will cause Spotify to open your Watch's Bluetooth settings, and it will no longer play directly on the watch speaker, and you will have to return to the desktop app or web player to reselect your watch as the output device. You can also swipe left and select a new radio station, playlist, or song to play, and it will play on your watch.