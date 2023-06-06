Smart & Connected Life > Connected Car Tech How to Use Split Screen on Android Auto Update Android Auto to use the map and control music without switching apps By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Facebook Twitter Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the SVP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 6, 2023 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Get Split-Screen Access How Android Auto Split-Screen Works Change the Split-Screen Layout Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Install the latest Android Auto app to get the split-screen update.Select the multi-window button on the head unit to switch to split-screen mode.Tap Change layout in the app to change what you see on the driver side (media controls or navigation). This article explains how to use Android Auto in split-screen mode. How to Get the Android Auto Split-Screen Update Accessing split-screen mode on Android Auto is simple: Connect your phone to your vehicle. If your map or music takes up the whole screen, switch out of full-screen mode by pressing the multi-window icon (the square with three boxes). Image by rawpixel.com If that doesn't work for you, your Android Auto app likely needs to be updated. Google rolled out the UI update in early 2023, and it's available for free by simply updating the AA app. View Android Auto in the Play Store to see if there's an update. If you need help, check out our How to Update Android Auto guide. How Android Auto Split-Screen Works The split-screen design puts a media card next to your map. It lets you control media playback, like music and podcasts, without sacrificing your freedom to follow along with important navigation instructions. Google Switching to a different media app will replace the previous one, but the map will remain in place. To bring the map or another app into full-screen mode is still possible by opening that app. Along with the Android Auto split-screen update, Google made viewing and responding to texts easier while driving. Notifications appear in the foreground, over the map and media card, and you can use Google Assistant or smart suggestions to reply to messages safely. Not all Android apps are compatible with Android Auto. Check out the Best Android Auto Apps list for our favorites. How to Change the Android Auto Split-Screen Layout You can change the split-screen layout if you don't like how your apps appear. Here's how to swap the map and media card: Open Android Auto on your phone. If the icon isn't on the home screen, search for it in your apps list or Settings. Scroll to the bottom of the General section and tap Change layout. Tap Media closer to driver or Navigation closer to driver. How this works depends on another setting from that same screen called Driver seat location. FAQ How do I disable Android Auto? If you're using a version of Android in which Android Auto is a standalone app, you can disable Android Auto by deleting it. Alternatively, open Android Auto in the Settings app, and then go to Previously connected cars > Forget all cars. How do I add apps to Android Auto? You don't have to manually add an app to Android Auto. Compatible apps will show up in the interface automatically. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit