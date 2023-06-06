How to Use Split Screen on Android Auto

What to Know Install the latest Android Auto app to get the split-screen update.

Select the multi-window button on the head unit to switch to split-screen mode.

Tap Change layout in the app to change what you see on the driver side (media controls or navigation).

This article explains how to use Android Auto in split-screen mode.

How to Get the Android Auto Split-Screen Update

Accessing split-screen mode on Android Auto is simple: Connect your phone to your vehicle. If your map or music takes up the whole screen, switch out of full-screen mode by pressing the multi-window icon (the square with three boxes).

If that doesn't work for you, your Android Auto app likely needs to be updated. Google rolled out the UI update in early 2023, and it's available for free by simply updating the AA app.

View Android Auto in the Play Store to see if there's an update. If you need help, check out our How to Update Android Auto guide.

How Android Auto Split-Screen Works

The split-screen design puts a media card next to your map. It lets you control media playback, like music and podcasts, without sacrificing your freedom to follow along with important navigation instructions.



Switching to a different media app will replace the previous one, but the map will remain in place. To bring the map or another app into full-screen mode is still possible by opening that app.

Along with the Android Auto split-screen update, Google made viewing and responding to texts easier while driving. Notifications appear in the foreground, over the map and media card, and you can use Google Assistant or smart suggestions to reply to messages safely.

Not all Android apps are compatible with Android Auto. Check out the Best Android Auto Apps list for our favorites.

How to Change the Android Auto Split-Screen Layout

You can change the split-screen layout if you don't like how your apps appear.

Here's how to swap the map and media card:

Open Android Auto on your phone. If the icon isn't on the home screen, search for it in your apps list or Settings. Scroll to the bottom of the General section and tap Change layout. Tap Media closer to driver or Navigation closer to driver. How this works depends on another setting from that same screen called Driver seat location.