What to Know Hover the mouse cursor over a window's Maximize button.

button. A menu of Snap Layout options will appear. Select the option you prefer.

Select windows in Snap Flyout to snap additional windows.



Windows 11 includes a multitasking feature called Snap Layout. This feature provides a new option for organizing open windows. Here's how to split a screen with Snap Layout in Windows 11.

How to Split a Screen With Snap Layout in Windows 11

Snap Layout is available to all versions of Windows 11. The instruction below will teach you how to use Snap Layout.



Move the mouse cursor over the Maximize button on an open window. This button is between the Minimize and Close buttons.

Hover the cursor over the Maximize the button for a moment. A menu displaying Snap Layout options will pop up below the button.

The Snap Layout menu is divided into six sections. Each represents a layout supported by Snap Layout. Each layout is divided into two to four possible locations. Select the Snap Layout location you prefer. Snap Layout will immediately move the window to the location selected.

The empty space beside the window will display a selection of additional open windows. This is Snap Flyout. Select an application in Snap Flyout to snap it to the unoccupied portion of your screen. Continue this until all available locations are occupied. Alternatively, select outside Snap Flyout to exit Snap Layout. All windows you've positioned so far will remain where they are.



How to Split a Screen with Windows Snap Assist

The new Snap Layout feature in Windows 11 is an addition to, not a replacement of, the Windows Snap features found prior versions of Windows. Snap Assist is still an excellent way to split a screen on a Windows PC, particularly if you are looking to split to show one window on each half.

Move your cursor to the title bar of a window you want to snap. The title bar is the bar at the top of an open window which displays the window's name as well as the minimize, maximum, and close buttons.

Left-click the title bar and hold down the left mouse button, then move the mouse to begin dragging the window.

Using a touchscreen? You can move a window by tapping, holding, and then dragging an open window's title bar without lifting your finger. Drag the window to either the left or right side of your display. It will snap to occupy that half of the screen. Alternatively, drag the window to a corner of your display. It will snap to occupy that quarter of the screen.

Using Snap Assist may cause Snap Flyout to appear. This will happen if Windows detects a large portion of your desktop is unoccupied. You can use Snap Flyout to fill the other portions of the screen or click outside of Snap Flyout to close it.





Alternatively, you can activate Snap Assist with your keyboard. Pressing Windows + Left Arrow or Windows + Right Arrow will snap the currently active window to the left or right side of the screen, respectively.

