What to Know To enable: Health app > Browse > Sleep > Get Started . Follow the on-screen prompts to set your sleep times.

app > > > . Follow the on-screen prompts to set your sleep times. Once enabled, activate it from your iPhone or Apple Watch: Control Center > Focus > Sleep .

> > . In older versions of iOS and watchOS: Open the control center > bed icon.

This article explains how to use Sleep Mode on an iPhone, including how to set the feature up and how to manually put an iPhone into Sleep Mode.

How Do I Put My iPhone into Sleep Mode?

Sleep Mode is designed to activate automatically based on a schedule you set up in the Health app on your iPhone. When you set it up, you can choose a different sleep period for each day of the week, or a single time frame for every day. When that time rolls around, your iPhone will automatically enter Sleep Mode. If you ever go to bed early and want to turn Sleep Mode on manually, you can do that from the control center on your phone or your Apple Watch.

Here’s how to set up Sleep Mode on your iPhone:



Open the Health app on your iPhone. Tap Browse in the lower right corner. Tap Sleep. Scroll down, and tap Get Started. Tap Next. Tap + and - to set your sleep goal, then tap Next. Select the days and time period you want. Scroll down, choose your alarm options, then tap Add when the settings match what you want. The wake up alarm and snooze are both active by default. Tap Next. Tap Add Schedule and return to step 6 if you want to set a different bedtime for different days of the week. Tap Enable Sleep Screen. Tap - and + to adjust the wind down period, then tap Enable Wind Down. If you want to retain full functionality in your iPhone until your bedtime, tap Skip instead. Tap Set Up Shortcuts if you want to add relaxing apps to your lock screen, or Skip. Tap Done. Your iPhone will automatically enter sleep mode at the time you set.

How to Enable Sleep Mode Manually on an iPhone

The Sleep Mode function is designed to automatically turn on when you’re asleep, but our real sleep schedules don’t always match up with our desired sleep schedules. If you ever want to put your iPhone into sleep mode manually, you can do so through the iPhone's control center.

Here’s how to enable sleep mode manually:



Open the control center on your iPhone. Swipe down from the top right of the screen on iPhone X and newer. On iPhone 8 and earlier, iPhone SE, and Apple Watch, swipe up from the bottom. Long press Focus. If you have an older version of iOS and see a bed icon in the control center, tap that instead. Tap Sleep. Your iPhone will enter Sleep Mode.



Can You Put an iPhone in Sleep Mode From Apple Watch?

If you wear an Apple Watch to bed, you can turn Sleep Mode on and off directly from the watch.

Here’s how to put your iPhone in Sleep Mode from an Apple Watch:



Open the control center on your watch. Tap Focus. If you have an older version of watchOS and see a bed icon, tap that instead. Tap Sleep. Your iPhone will enter Sleep Mode.

What Is the Difference Between Do Not Disturb and Sleep Mode?

Do Not Disturb and Sleep Mode are both Focus options in iOS. Focus options allow you to change the way your phone behaves based on different activities you are currently engaging in. The other default Focus option is Work, and you can also create your own custom options.

Do Not Disturb and Sleep Mode are similar, in that both modes prevent calls and notifications from bothering you when enabled. Sleep Mode adds some additional changes, including a dimmed screen, dimmed lock screen, and it also prevents notifications from popping up on the lock screen. You can also choose to include shortcuts to specific apps directly from the lock screen when Sleep Mode is active.

