How to Use Power Saver Mode on Kindle Paperwhite

What to Know Tap the three dots on home screen > Settings > Device Options > Advanced Options > Power Saver .

> > > . Power saver means your Kindle turns on slightly slower but battery life is far greater.

Save battery life by lowering the brightness or disabling Page Refresh.

This article teaches you how to use power saver mode on a Kindle Paperwhite. It also looks at how it will help improve your Kindle reading experience.



What Is Power Saver in Kindle?

Power saver mode on a Kindle is a low-power sleep mode for when your Kindle is not in use. Enabling it means your Kindle can stay in standby mode for much longer before it needs recharging.



If you regularly leave your Kindle unattended, you may find power saver mode is useful as you won't need to charge it up as frequently. However, disabling power saver mode means your Kindle turns on faster for new reading sessions so if you're an avid reader, it may be best to switch it off.



How Do I Save Power on My Kindle?

Enabling power saver mode is very simple to do. By default, your Kindle has power saver mode enabled but if for some reason yours does not, it only takes a few steps to switch it on. Here's what to do.

Open your Kindle Paperwhite by tapping the power button or opening its case. Tap the three dots in the top right hand corner of the screen. Tap Settings. Tap Device Options. Tap Advanced Options. Tap Power Saver. Tap Enable to enable power saver mode. You also receive a short explanation of what power saver mode does. Tap X to return to the home screen of your Kindle Paperwhite.

How Do I Make My Kindle Paperwhite Battery Last Longer?

Enabling power saver mode is one of the best ways to make your Kindle Paperwhite battery last longer. However, there are other methods you can try to extend the battery life. Here's a look at them.



Lower the brightness . From the home screen, swipe from the top down to bring up the brightness slider. Slide the brightness down to lower the brightness and save some battery life.

. From the home screen, swipe from the top down to bring up the brightness slider. Slide the brightness down to lower the brightness and save some battery life. Put your Kindle to sleep regularly. If you're not using your Kindle, tap the power button to put it into sleep mode. By doing so, it doesn't need to use power to light up the screen ready for you to use it.

If you're not using your Kindle, tap the power button to put it into sleep mode. By doing so, it doesn't need to use power to light up the screen ready for you to use it. Disable the Wi-Fi. Disable your internet connection to your Kindle by swiping from the top down to bring up the quick settings. Turn Airplane mode on to reduce power usage.

Disable your internet connection to your Kindle by swiping from the top down to bring up the quick settings. Turn Airplane mode on to reduce power usage. Switch off page refresh. A nice visual feature is page refresh but it takes up power. Switch it off by going to Settings > Reading Options > and toggling it off. The screen change won't look as smooth but you'll save some battery life.

A nice visual feature is page refresh but it takes up power. Switch it off by going to Settings > Reading Options > and toggling it off. The screen change won't look as smooth but you'll save some battery life. Restart your Kindle. Sometimes, your Kindle simply needs a restart to work more efficiently. It's not essential but once in a while, it can help your Kindle run more smoothly and use up less battery power.

Sometimes, your Kindle simply needs a restart to work more efficiently. It's not essential but once in a while, it can help your Kindle run more smoothly and use up less battery power. Charge it when updating. The Kindle Paperwhite will operate well on its own but sometimes it's useful to plug it in to recharge while it's updating. That way, it's restoring some juice without bothering you.