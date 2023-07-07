How to Use Point and Speak on iPhone and iPad

What To Know To use Point and Speak on iPhone or iPad, open Magnifier app > Detection mode > Point and Speak > aim camera at text > finger detection > point at text with your finger.

iPhone and iPads models compatible with Point and Speak include iPhone 12/13/14 Pro and Pro Max and iPad Pro 11- and 12.9-inch (2020, 2021, 2022).

Apple has an array of not-well-known, but potentially very useful accessibility features built into its mobile operating systems. One of these, Point and Speak, uses the Magnifier app, image detection, and advanced sensors to read aloud the text printed on buttons, signs, and other objects.

How to Use Apple Point and Speak in Magnifier

To have your iPhone or iPad read aloud the text of labels, buttons, signs, and other written items, follow these steps:

With the Magnifier app open, tap the Detect mode icon (it looks like a frame). Tap the Point and Speak icon (a finger pointing at a three-lined menu). Hold your iPhone or iPad about 12 inches away, parallel to the from the text you want read. Point the iPhone or iPad camera at the text you want read out loud so that it appears on your screen. Point your finger at the thing you want read and wait for your finger to be detected. Your iPhone or iPad places a yellow box around the thing you pointed to. It then reads the text. You can repeat this for as many items as you want.

Benefits of Using Apple Point and Speak in Magnifier

The Point and Speak feature of Magnifier is a terrific accessibility tool for people with difficulty reading, who can't read, or who have vision impairments.

In short, the feature uses your device's camera to detect printed text on objects and then, when you point at the text, reads the words aloud to you. This feature can be useful for reading signs or buttons and interacting with the world. For example, Apple's demo when announcing the feature was to show an iPhone reading the buttons on a microwave so the user could select using the right cooking options.

Devices That Support Apple Point and Speak in Magnifier

To use Point and Speak in the Magnifier app, your device needs two things. First, it must be running iOS 17 or iPadOS 17. Second, it needs to have a LiDAR sensor built into its camera system,

LiDAR, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, is a sensor technology that sends out waves of light and interprets the world based on when and how they bounce back. Maybe the most famous use of LiDAR today is in the sensor and vision systems of self-driving cars. Magnifier uses LiDAR to detect the presence and details of the images you point your device's camera at (the pre-installed Photos app has been able to read the text in pictures since iOS 15; the same technology is used here).

The LiDAR requirement is the key: there are many more iOS/iPadOS 17 compatible devices than those with LiDAR. As of this writing, the models that meet both requirements and support Point and Speak in Magnifier are:

iPhone

12 Pro and Pro Max

13 Pro and Pro Max

14 Pro and Pro Max

iPad

11-inch iPad Pro (2020, 2021, and 2022 models)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020, 2021, and 2022 models).