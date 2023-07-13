How to Use Personal Voice on iPhone and iPad

What to Know To create: Settings > Accessibility > Personal Voice > Create a Personal Voice > name voice > test recording > speak onscreen phrases > Continue > Done .

Apple Personal Voice creates a custom, computer-generated voice using the person's actual spoken voice, so Apple's Live Speech feature really sounds like them (a huge benefit over similar accessibility tools). This article explains how to set up and use Apple Personal Voice.



The Personal Voice accessibility feature is available on iPhones running iOS 17 and up and iPads running iPadOS 17 and up.

How to Set Up Apple Personal Voice

Personal Voice works by having you speak a few dozen phrases into your device. Your device records those phrases and uses them to extrapolate a computer-generated voice that can speak any word, not just the ones you recorded during setup.

To create a Personal Voice, you should be in a relatively quiet environment (background noise can interfere with the audio recording quality) and will need about 15-20 minutes to record all required phrases. That Personal Voice only needs 15-20 minutes of spoken audio is a major advancement; past tools to create digital voices required hundreds or thousands of hours of audio.

Tap Settings. Tap Accessibility. In the Speech section, tap Personal Voice. Select Create Personal Voice. Move through the information screens. Then, name your Personal Voice and tap Continue. To check the sound quality in your recording environment, speak the phrase shown on the screen. If you want to try again, tap the red button and repeat the phrase(s). Once you are satisfied, tap Continue. Your device will display a sentence. Read it aloud. After the device listens and records your speech, it will display another. Keep reading until there are no more sentences to read. This should take 15-20 minutes. Don't just read in a monotone. Remember, your Personal Voice will be created by these samples, so vary your speaking speed, speak with enthusiasm and variety. The more personality you give your recordings, the more you'll get in your Personal Voice. When your device lets you know you're done recording, tap Continue. Plug in your device. Creating a Personal Voice requires a ton of processing power, which can drain a battery quickly, so Apple requires your device to be powered by an outlet. You can also have Personal Voice send you a notification when it's ready. Tap Done.

It's unclear how long generating the Personal Voice takes. So, do something else and wait for that notification.

Personal Voice uses vocal cloning technology, which creates a digital "clone" of an actual voice to use in software. It's a cool technology but also one that brings with it concerns about security, scams, and impersonation. Apple makes its technology safer by creating your Personal Voice entirely on your device and securing it with similar technology used for facial scans from Face ID and fingerprint scans from Touch ID.

How to Use Apple Personal Voice

Once you've created your Personal Voice, here's how to use it:

The Personal Voice screen offers settings like: Share Across Devices: Move this slider to on/green to share your Personal Voice with other compatible Apple devices signed into your iCloud account.

Move this slider to on/green to share your Personal Voice with other compatible Apple devices signed into your iCloud account. Allow Apps to Request to Use: Apple apps can use your Personal Voice, but move this to on/green to let third-party apps use it, too. To set your Personal Voice as the default for Live Speech, tap Settings > Accessibility. Tap Live Speech. Move the Live Speech slider to on/green. Tap the voice that's currently active. Tap your Personal Voice. Tap again so a checkmark appears next to it. You've selected the voice and can now leave the Settings app. To activate Live Speech during a phone or FaceTime call, or in another app, triple-click the Side button on your iPhone or Top button on your iPad. Type the message you want to be spoken with your Personal Voice and tap Send on the keyboard.

Apple's Live Speech feature allows people with vocal impairments or who are losing the ability to speak to take part in phone or FaceTime calls or other conversations by typing text that is then read aloud by a computer-generated voice.

