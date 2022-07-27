Gaming > Consoles & PCs How to Use Parental Controls on Quest Headsets You can monitor your teen's activity, but they have to invite you to supervise By Jeremy Laukkonen Jeremy Laukkonen Facebook Twitter Writer Shoreline Community College Jeremy Laukkonen is automotive and tech writer for numerous major trade publications. When not researching and testing computers, game consoles or smartphones, he stays up-to-date on the myriad complex systems that power battery electric vehicles . lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 27, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Add Parental Controls Invite a Parent or Guardian to Supervise Supervise a Teen’s Oculus Account Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Have your teen open the Oculus app on their phone: Menu > Parental Supervision > Invite Parent > Send Link.Open the link when you receive it, click Continue, then click ACCEPT INVITE. Once linked: In Oculus app on phone: Menu > Parental Supervision, then select your child’s account to supervise. This article explains how to add and use parental controls on a Quest headset. How to Add Parental Controls to a Quest VR Headset To add parental controls to a Quest VR headset, you and your teen need to both have Meta or Facebook accounts, and you both need to have the Oculus app. The process starts with the teen sending an invite to the parent through the Oculus app. This allows the parent to associate the Teen’s account with theirs and access parental controls. If you can't set up parental controls, make sure to update your Quest and update the Quest app on your phone and your teen's phone. How to Invite a Parent or Guardian to Supervise a Teen’s Oculus Account The first step in adding parental controls to a Quest VR headset is to invite the parent or guardian to supervise the teen’s account. This can only be initiated by the teen through the Oculus app on their phone. Here’s how to invite a parent or guardian in the Oculus app: Tap the menu icon (three horizontal lines). Tap Parental Supervision. Tap Invite Parent. Tap Send Link. Select a method, and send the link. How to Supervise Your Teen’s Oculus Account Once your teen has invited you to supervise their account, click the link they sent you. By accepting the invitation and setting up the supervisory role, you can add parental controls to your teen’s VR headset, see how much time they're spending in VR, block inappropriate apps, and more. You can share your games and apps on Quest with your teen, and use parental controls to block anything that isn't teen-friendly. Here’s how to set up parental controls for an Oculus VR headset: Open the link that your teen sent you, and click Continue. Click ACCEPT INVITE. Open the Oculus app on your phone when you see You’re almost done! Open the Oculus app and tap Menu (three horizontal lines). Tap Parental Supervision. Tap your teen’s account. On this screen, you can see your teen’s daily VR usage, their friends, and their profile. If your teen requests to download a game that’s rated Mature, you’ll see the request here. Tap Apps to see a list of your teen’s apps. If you see an inappropriate app, tap … to the right of the app. You can read more about the app on this screen, including a description and an age rating. If you don’t want your teen to have access, tap Block. If you change your mind, or the situation changes as your teen gets older, you can tap … next to a blocked app, then tap Allow. Tap the gear icon for more options. In the additional options, you can choose whether to automatically block games based on your teen’s age and other options. Tap Notifications to adjust when you receive notifications about your teen's activity. To receive notifications about your teen's activity, tap Allow Notifications and then choose whether to receive notifications on your phone, in your VR headset, or both. Meta Quest parental controls are a work in progress, and Meta is expected to release additional controls and options over time. FAQ How to I turn on parental controls for PlayStation 4 VR? You can turn on parental controls for the PS4 console (and by extension the VR headset) in the Settings menu. From there, select Parental Controls/Family Management > choose the child's account to limit > set the restrictions you want. How do I set up SteamVR for a Quest headset? You can play SteamVR through a Quest headset using a USB link cable. You'll also need to have the Quest app, Steam, and SteamVR installed. Once ready and connected, turn on the headset and select Continue from the pop-up, then Enable Oculus Link. Can I play Minecraft on a Quest headset? You can play either the regular or Bedrock editions of Minecraft on your Oculus Quest headset, so long as you have a VR-enabled PC and a link cable. The process differs depending on which version of the game you're attempting to run, however. How do I play Roblox on a Quest headset? In order to play Roblox on your Oculus Quest headset you'll need a VR-enabled PC and a link cable. If you're having trouble you may need to install and run SteamVR in order to enable VR options. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit