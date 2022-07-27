How to Use Parental Controls on Quest Headsets

What to Know Have your teen open the Oculus app on their phone: Menu > Parental Supervision > Invite Parent > Send Link .

> > > . Open the link when you receive it, click Continue , then click ACCEPT INVITE .

, then click . Once linked: In Oculus app on phone: Menu > Parental Supervision, then select your child’s account to supervise.



This article explains how to add and use parental controls on a Quest headset.

How to Add Parental Controls to a Quest VR Headset

To add parental controls to a Quest VR headset, you and your teen need to both have Meta or Facebook accounts, and you both need to have the Oculus app. The process starts with the teen sending an invite to the parent through the Oculus app. This allows the parent to associate the Teen’s account with theirs and access parental controls.

If you can't set up parental controls, make sure to update your Quest and update the Quest app on your phone and your teen's phone.

How to Invite a Parent or Guardian to Supervise a Teen’s Oculus Account

The first step in adding parental controls to a Quest VR headset is to invite the parent or guardian to supervise the teen’s account. This can only be initiated by the teen through the Oculus app on their phone.

Here’s how to invite a parent or guardian in the Oculus app:



Tap the menu icon (three horizontal lines). Tap Parental Supervision. Tap Invite Parent. Tap Send Link. Select a method, and send the link.

How to Supervise Your Teen’s Oculus Account

Once your teen has invited you to supervise their account, click the link they sent you. By accepting the invitation and setting up the supervisory role, you can add parental controls to your teen’s VR headset, see how much time they're spending in VR, block inappropriate apps, and more.

You can share your games and apps on Quest with your teen, and use parental controls to block anything that isn't teen-friendly.

Here’s how to set up parental controls for an Oculus VR headset:



Open the link that your teen sent you, and click Continue. Click ACCEPT INVITE. Open the Oculus app on your phone when you see You’re almost done! Open the Oculus app and tap Menu (three horizontal lines). Tap Parental Supervision. Tap your teen’s account. On this screen, you can see your teen’s daily VR usage, their friends, and their profile. If your teen requests to download a game that’s rated Mature, you’ll see the request here. Tap Apps to see a list of your teen’s apps. If you see an inappropriate app, tap … to the right of the app. You can read more about the app on this screen, including a description and an age rating. If you don’t want your teen to have access, tap Block. If you change your mind, or the situation changes as your teen gets older, you can tap … next to a blocked app, then tap Allow. Tap the gear icon for more options. In the additional options, you can choose whether to automatically block games based on your teen’s age and other options. Tap Notifications to adjust when you receive notifications about your teen's activity. To receive notifications about your teen's activity, tap Allow Notifications and then choose whether to receive notifications on your phone, in your VR headset, or both.

Meta Quest parental controls are a work in progress, and Meta is expected to release additional controls and options over time.