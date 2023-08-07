How to Use Live Stickers on iPhone and iPad

Turn a photo into a Live Sticker in the Photos app and then use it in the Messages app when texting someone (or a group)

Published on August 7, 2023

What to Know

  • To create a Live Sticker, go to Photos > find photo > tap and hold element > Add Sticker > add effect > Done.
  • To use a Live Sticker, go to Messages > conversation > + > Stickers > recent or all stickers > sticker > send icon.
  • To delete a Live Sticker, go to Messages > conversation > + > Stickers > tap and hold sticker > Delete.

In iOS 17 and up, you can create custom Live Stickers with visual effects and small animations using your photos. This article explains how to create and use Live Stickers on iPhones and iPads.

How to Create Live Stickers on iPhone and iPad in the Photos app

Custom Live Stickers can be created in the Photos app or Messages (the next section has instructions for that). Whatever app you use to make them, the Messages app (there's no third-party app support as of this writing) is where you'll use them.

Follow these steps to create Live Stickers in Photos:

  1. In the Photos app, find the photo you want to use to create the sticker.

  2. Tap and hold the part of the photo that will become the sticker. Photos will detect your selection. Let go when the menu pops up.

    Selecting an object from a photo in the Photos app to make a Live Sticker on an iPhone.

    Live Stickers can include the small animations that come with Live Photos. If the photo that's the basis of the sticker is a Live Photo and you want to keep the animation, do nothing. To turn off the animation and make the sticker static, tap Live in the top left and then tap Off.

  3. Tap Add Sticker.

  4. The item extracted from the photo will appear in the Stickers menu. If you don't like it, tap Delete. Alternatively, you can tweak the look of the sticker by tapping Add Effect.

  5. Tap each effect to see it applied to the sticker.

  6. When the sticker looks the way you want, tap Done. The sticker is now saved and is accessible in the Stickers menu in Messages as explained in the next section.

    Steps to add an effect to a Live Sticker on an iPhone.

To delete Live Stickers after they're saved, go to Messages > any conversation > + > Stickers > tap and hold sticker > Delete. There's no confirmation before deletion, so be sure!

How to Use Live Stickers on iPhone and iPad

Using Live Stickers in a Messages chat is really simple. Whether you've already created some stickers using the steps from the last section, or need to create a new one while you're testing, just follow these steps:

  1. In Messages, go to the message where you want to use a Live Sticker.

  2. Tap +.

  3. Tap Stickers.

  4. If the sticker you want to use appears in the Recent Stickers section, tap it and skip to step 9. To view all Stickers, tap the icon next to Recent Stickers. Make your pick and skip 9.

    To create a new sticker, tap +.

    Adding a Live Sticker in a Messages conversation on an iPhone.

  5. Find and tap the photo you want to create a sticker from.

  6. The app will auto-detect key elements of the photo and outline them for use as a sticker. Tap Add Sticker.

    If it's a Live Photo, you can keep the animation as part of the sticker or turn it off by tapping Live > Off.

  7. To change the style of the sticker, tap Add Effect and tap the options. to change the style of the sticker. Tap Delete to trash the sticker.

    Choosing a Live Sticker from the Photos app while in the Messages app on an iPhone.

  8. Happy with the sticker? Tap Done to save it.

  9. Tap the sticker to add it to the message field. Add text if you want.

  10. Tap the up arrow to send the sticker.

    Final steps to add a Live Sticker to a message in the Messages app on an iPhone.
FAQ
  • How do I add stickers to photos on an iPhone?

    If you're running iOS 17 or later, you can add stickers from the Photos app. Open the image, and then go to Edit > Markup > + (plus sign) Add Sticker. Then, drag a sticker where you want it on the photo. Choose Done to save changes. If you aren't running at least iOS 17, you'll need to use another app like Snapchat to add stickers, and then save the edited photo to your Camera Roll.

  • How do I get iPhone stickers?

    Sticker packs for your iPhone and iPad are available in the App Store. Search for "stickers" to find new ones. Once you install, they should appear in the app tray in Messages.

