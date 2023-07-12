How to Use Live Speech on iPhone and iPad

What to Know To enable Live Speech, go to Settings > Accessibility > Live Speech > Live Speech slider to on/green.

To use Live Speech on iPhone or iPad, triple-click the Side or Top button > type message > Send.



This article explains how to use Live Speech and how to enable it. Live Speech is an accessibility feature of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac that allows users with speech impairments or who are unable to speak to type messages and then have them spoken aloud. This makes it easier for these users to make phone and FaceTime calls.

Live Speech works on iPhones running iOS 17 and up, iPads running iPadOS 17 and up, and Macs running macOS Sonoma (14.0) and up.

How to Use the Apple Live Speech Feature on iPhone and iPad

To use Live Speech to type messages that will be read aloud for others to hear, follow these steps:

Triple click the Side button on iPhone or the Top button on the iPad. When the Live Speech text input field pops up, type your message using the keyboard. If you've saved Favorite Phrases, tap the bookmark icon, swipe through the list of phrases, and tap the one you want. Press Send on the keyboard. The message you typed in Step 2 will be read aloud to the person you're communicating with. If you're using the Phone or FaceTime app, the message will be read to the person you're speaking to, but you won't hear it. If you're using any other app, your device will read the message aloud.

Live Speech has dozens of built-in, computer-generated voices of different pitches and accents. You can choose to have your messages spoken using any of these voices. For a more personal experience, and if you're able to speak, you can create your own digital voice using Apple's Personal Voice feature. After doing that, choose your own voice in the Live Speech settings.

How to Turn On Live Speech on iPhone and iPad

To use Live Speech (or Personal Voice), you need to turn on and configure the feature by following these steps:

In the Settings app, tap Accessibility. and then Live Speech. Move the Live Speech slider to on/green. Choose the voice you want to speak your messages by tapping the Voices menu. To hear a preview of a voice, tap it and then tap the play button. If the voice you want to use has a download icon next to it, tap the icon to have the system install it and make it available. To use the voice, tap it so that a checkmark appears next to it. Tap the i next to the voice (previous image) to control settings for pitch, timbre, sentence pauses, how quickly the voice speaks, and more.

To create a library of Favorite Phrases—things you say a lot and don't want to have to type every time you use them—follow these steps: Settings > Accessibility > Live Speech > Favorite Phrases > + > tap Phrase field > type phrase > Save. You can create as many Favorite Phrases as you'd like. Use them as described in Step 2 of the first section of this article.