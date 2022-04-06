Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Tablets How to Use Kindle Dark Mode How to turn Kindle night mode on and off By Robert Earl Wells III Published on April 6, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Tablets Amazon Android What to Know Open a book, tap the top of the screen to bring up the menu, then tap the Settings gear > Dark Mode.Alternatively, go to Settings > All Settings > Accessibility > Invert Black and White.On a Fire tablet, open a book and tap the page, then tap Font (Aa) > Layout > Black. This article explains how to use Dark Mode on Kindle. The information applies to certain Kindle models made in 2017 and later. Where Do I Find Dark Mode on My Kindle? The Dark Mode option can be found in your device settings, but not all Kindles support Dark Mode (called Inverted Mode on some devices). You may not see the Dark Mode option on your device unless you have one of the following models: Kindle Paperwhite 11 (2021)Kindle Paperwhite 10 (2018)Kindle Oasis 3 (2019)Kindle Oasis 2 (2017) How Do You Turn on Dark Mode on a Kindle? Here's how to enable Dark Mode on Kindles that support it: Open a book and tap the top of the screen to bring up the menu. Tap the Settings gear to bring up the Quick Settings toolbar. Tap Dark Mode. You'll still be able to adjust the screen brightness if your Kindle supports it. If you don't see Dark Mode, go to Settings > All Settings > Accessibility > Invert Black and White. Amazon Why Can't I Find Dark Mode on My Kindle? Either your device doesn't support the feature, or the system software is out of date. If you don't see Dark Mode or Inverted Mode as options in the settings, update your Kindle software by going to Settings > Device Options > Advanced Options > Update Your Kindle, and then try again. How to Use Dark Mode on Amazon Fire Amazon Fire (previously known as Kindle Fire) devices come preloaded with the Kindle app. Follow these steps to enable Dark Mode in the app: The instructions below also apply to the Kindle app for Android, iPhone, and iPad. Open a book and tap the page to bring up the menu options. Tap the Font icon. It looks like a capital “A” and a lowercase “a” (Aa). Tap Layout. Under Background Color, tap the Black Circle. FAQ How do I turn off Dark Mode on a Kindle? The steps for turning off Dark Mode are the same as turning it on. Go to your device settings and tap the Dark Mode or Invert Black and White button to turn it off. How do I display page numbers on a Kindle? Because the Kindle can use different fonts and type sizes, the page numbers in an ebook may not correspond to the ones in a physical copy. Instead, you can show your progress based on how long it will take you to finish the current chapter or the book, or you can see a "Location" based on your absolute position in the text. Check the Settings menu or Aa window for "Reading Progress," or tap the lower-left corner of the screen while the book is open. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit