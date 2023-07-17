How to Use an iPad as a Screen for Nintendo Switch

The iPad can't play Nintendo games, but it can serve as a bigger screen while you're using the Switch

Published on July 17, 2023

What to Know

  • Connect an HDMI to USB-C adapter to your Switch’s HDMI output. 
  • Connect the HDMI to USB-C adapter to the port on your iPad. 
  • Open the feed in the FaceTime app, or use an app capable of displaying video from a UVC-compliant device.

This article explains how to use an iPad as a screen for your Nintendo Switch. Instructions apply to all models of Switch.

How to Connect an iPad as a Screen for a Nintendo Switch 

Apple added robust support for external USB cameras in iPadOS 17, which allows you to connect a USB video class (UVC) camera to your iPad without any adapters or drivers. It’s a plug-and-play solution designed to let you use higher-quality cameras for video conferencing, but the side effect is that it lets you effectively use the iPad as an external display for just about any device.

To use an iPad as a screen for a Nintendo Switch, you need an adapter that converts HDMI to USB using the UVC standard. When you use that configuration, the iPad thinks you’ve connected an external webcam and displays the converted HDMI signal. You can view this video input through FaceTime or with the help of a standalone app.

USB video capture devices that support UVC work for this.

Here’s how to display your Nintendo Switch on your iPad:

  1. Connect an HDMI cable to your Switch Dock.

    An HDMI cable inserting into a Nintendo Switch dock.

    Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire

  2. Place your Switch in the dock.

    A Nintendo Switch inserted into its dock.

  3. Connect the HDMI cable to an HDMI to USB-C adapter.

    An HDMI cable connected to a USB capture device.

    Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire

  4. Connect the adapter to your iPad.

    An HDMI cable connected to an iPad using a USB capture device and a USB-C adapter.

    Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire

  5. Turn on the Nintendo Switch.

    The power button of a Nintendo Switch that's connected to an iPad.

    Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire

  6. Open FaceTime on your iPad, and video from your Switch will be displayed instead of your webcam.

    Video from a Nintendo Switch displayed in FaceTime on an iPad.

    Depending on your adapter, the image may be reversed, stretched, or not full screen. To fix those problems, use a standalone UVC display app instead.

How to Use an iPad to Play Games on a Nintendo Switch 

While you can technically display your Nintendo Switch in FaceTime, that isn’t an ideal setup for actually playing games. For greater control over the image and full-screen gameplay without the FaceTime interface getting in the way, you can use an app capable of displaying video from a UVC-compliant device. For this example, we’ll use Capture Pro: UVC Viewer, available through TestFlight.

TestFlight is an app from Apple that lets you install beta apps before they’re available in the App Store.

  1. Get TestFlight from the App Store if you don’t already have it.

  2. Navigate to Capture Pro's UNC Viewer TestFlight page using a web browser on your iPad, and tap Start Testing.

  3. Tap Accept.

    Accept button highlighted in TestFlight on an iPad.

  4. Tap Install.

    Install button highlighted in TestFlight on an iPad.

  5. Tap Open.

    Open button highlighted in TestFlight on an iPad.

  6. Tap OK.

    OK button highlighted in Capture Pro: UVC Viewer on an iPad.

  7. Tap OK.

    OK button highlighted in Capture Pro: UVC Viewer on an iPad.

  8. Tap Next.

    Next highlighted in Capture Pro: UVC Viewer

  9. Tap Start Testing.

    Start Testing highlighted in Capture Pro: UVC Viewer

  10. Connect your Switch to your iPad using an HDMI to USB-C adapter, as described in the previous section.

    The no signal message in Capture Pro: UVC Viewer

    Until you make the connection, you'll see this no-signal message. If you continue seeing this message, make sure the Switch is on, and try removing it and replacing it in the dock.

  11. If the display doesn’t look right, tap Settings.

    A Nintendo Switch screen rotated and backwards, so the Settings button is highlighted in Capture Pro on an iPad.

  12. If the display is reversed, tap Mirroring.

    Mirroring switch highlighted in Capture Pro on an iPad.

  13. If the display isn’t rotated correctly, tap Rotation.

    Rotation switch highlighted in Capture Pro on an iPad.

  14. Select the correct rotation.

    Rotation options highlighted in Capture Pro on an iPad.

  15. When the image looks right, tap X.

    The X button highlighted in Capture Pro setting options on an iPad.

  16. Your Nintendo Switch is now connected to your iPad and ready to play.

    Nintendo Switch displayed on an iPad through Capture Pro: UVC Viewer and TestFlight.
FAQ
  • How big is the Nintendo Switch's screen?

    The different varieties of Nintendo Switch have slightly different sizes of screen. The basic version has a 6.2-inch display, while the OLED version's is 7 inches. The Switch Lite's screen is smaller, at 5.5 inches.

  • How do I screen record on a Nintendo Switch?

    Unlike Xbox and PlayStation consoles, the Switch doesn't have a built-in capture option. You'll need to run it through a capture card or other device to save your game footage.

