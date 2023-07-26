How to Use Instagram Threads

What to Know Download Threads (Android or iOS), tap Log in with Instagram and follow the on-screen setup prompts.

and follow the on-screen setup prompts. Tap the new threads (pencil) button from the menu to create a new thread.

Use the buttons under a thread to like, reply, repost, or share the thread.

This article explains how to use Threads, including setting up your account through Instagram, creating new posts, engaging with other posts, and managing privacy settings.

How to Join Threads

Assuming you already have an Instagram account, getting a Threads account is incredibly easy.

Download Threads to get started. To make an account, you must have the Android or iPhone app. Download for Android Download for iOS Tap Log in with Instagram. Enter your Instagram login details, and then tap Log in. Tap Save if you want to store your login details so you can easily log in again later. Otherwise, choose Not now. Select Import from Instagram > Continue to copy your photo, bio, and link from your Instagram account. You can instead edit those details on this screen if you want your Threads profile to be different from your Instagram profile. Your name and username are synced with Instagram. See How to Change Your Instagram Name to learn how to edit those details. Pick whether your profile should be public or private, and then tap Continue. While you can select accounts you follow on Instagram to follow them on Threads, the Follow all button is an easy way to get all of them at once. If the people you choose to follow on this screen aren't yet on Threads, they'll show up in your account as pending until they join. Tap Join Threads to finish up and access your account.

How to Create New Threads

A Threads post can include text (up to 500 characters), links, and media files. Existing threads can be viewed in a web browser, but the app is required to make one.

Here's how it works:

Tap the new thread button from the menu. It's the center item that looks like a pencil and pad. Type some text into the box, paste a link, or tap the attachment symbol to add a photo or video. Optionally, tap Add to thread to include more in your post. For example, if the initial post has a link with some text, you can follow this step to add an image or additional text to the same post. Select Post to create the thread.

How to Interact With a Thread

Threads lets you engage with users by liking, replying, and commenting on their posts. Below each thread are these four buttons for doing just that:

The heart will like the post.

will like the post. The speech bubble is how you reply.

is how you reply. The repost symbol lets you quote or repost the thread.

symbol lets you quote or repost the thread. The send button opens another menu with several options: Add it to your story, post the thread to your feed, tweet it, copy the thread link, or share a link to the post through a different app.

Understanding Threads' Privacy Settings

Privacy is a huge topic in general, but specifically important when you're dealing with social media. The Threads app lets you configure your profile as public or private, and limited engagement can be set up for your posts and replies. The app's settings allow you to adjust options around mentions, muting users, and hiding offensive words.

From your profile page, select the menu button at the top right, followed by Privacy. Below are various settings you should know, all accessible from that screen.

Private vs Public Account

A public account means anyone on or off Threads can see and interact with your content. A private account limits this to only approved followers.

To switch your Threads account between the two, tap Private profile > OK.

It's easy to tell whether your account is private or public by looking at the top of your profile page. The globe means it's public, and the lock means it's private.

Post & Comment Engagement Settings

Three engagement options are available when you post a new thread or reply to an existing one. These options define who can reply to your thread.

If your account is set to public, your posts can accept replies from anyone. If your account is private, only your followers can reply.

Changing this is easy. While making a new thread or setting up a reply, tap Anyone can reply at the bottom to pick from these three options: Anyone, Profiles you follow, and Mentioned only. If, for example, you choose the latter option and then @ another user, only that account can reply.

These options are a little different if your account is set to private. Instead of having the ability for anyone to reply, only your followers can reply. That is unless you pick Profiles you follow or Mentioned only, in which case the reply rules apply as they do from a public account.

Other Privacy Settings

Here are some other settings to know about:

Mentions : Choose who can mention you in their threads, replies, and bio. This can be anyone and everyone, profiles you follow, or nobody.

: Choose who can mention you in their threads, replies, and bio. This can be anyone and everyone, profiles you follow, or nobody. Muted : Lists all the users you've muted. Mute a new user from their profile by selecting the three-dot menu and choosing Mute .

: Lists all the users you've muted. Mute a new user from their profile by selecting the three-dot menu and choosing . Hidden Words: Hide replies that contain offensive words and custom words, phrases, and emoji you don't want to see.

Additional related options are available, too, like managing blocked users and hiding likes. These settings apply to Threads and Instagram, so if you access those options in this app, you'll be redirected to Instagram to manage those options.