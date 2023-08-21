What to Know In the Watch app on your phone, tap Available Apps > Google Maps > Install .

> > . Enable location services: Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Google Maps > Always .

> > > > . Tap Google Maps on your watch and select a shortcut to start navigation, or set up a route on your phone and continue on your watch.

This article explains how to use Google Maps on an Apple Watch.

How to Get Google Maps on Your Apple Watch

Before you can use Google Maps on your Apple Watch, you’ll need to have the Google Maps app on your iPhone and enable the app to appear on your watch. You will also need to enable location services for Google Maps for the app to work.

Here’s how to get Google Maps on your Apple Watch:



Install Google Maps on your iPhone if you haven’t done so already. Get Google Maps from the App Store Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Scroll down to AVAILABLE APPS. Locate Google Maps, and tap INSTALL. Tap Google Maps in the INSTALLED ON APPLE WATCH section of the Watch app. Tap the Show App on Apple Watch toggle if it isn’t already on. Open Settings, and tap Privacy. Tap Location Services. Tap Google Maps. Tap Always. Google Maps will now work on your Apple Watch.

Set Up Addresses in Google Maps

To get the most out of Google Maps, you should start by setting up your home, work, and other common address shortcuts in the Google Maps app on your phone. You can’t enter addresses directly into Google Maps on your Apple Watch without setting up shortcuts or making a route on your phone.



If you use Google Maps on your iPhone and have already set up these shortcuts, they’ll be there on your watch already. In that case, you can skip this step.

Here’s how to set up addresses in Google Maps for your Apple Watch:

Open Google Maps on your iPhone. Tap Saved. Tap Labeled. Tap Home. Enter your home address. Repeat this process to add your work address. Tap + to add additional address shortcuts.

How to Set Your Travel Mode on Your Apple Watch

You can change the travel mode whenever you want, but it’s helpful to set up a default travel mode in Google Maps on your Apple Watch to simplify things. For example, if you don’t own a vehicle, you may want to set the default travel mode to walking or public transport so the app won’t provide useless driving directions. Or you can set the default to driving if you always use Google Maps for driving directions.

Here’s how to set a travel mode in Google Maps on Apple Watch:



Open Google Maps on your watch. Swipe to and tap Set travel mode. Tap Walking, Driving, or Public transport. Google Maps will now use your preferred travel mode on your Apple Watch.

How to Start Navigation in Google Maps on Apple Watch with Shortcuts

The Google Maps app on your Apple Watch can provide turn-by-turn directions to any destination you’ve set up as a shortcut. The default shortcuts are Home and Work, but you can set up custom shortcuts for anywhere you travel regularly to simplify the process of setting up navigation on your Apple Watch.

Here’s how to start navigation in Google Maps on your Apple Watch with a shortcut:



Open Google Maps. Tap a shortcut, i.e. Home. Navigation will start using your preferred travel mode.

How to Navigate to a Custom Destination in Google Maps on Apple Watch

If you want to navigate to a custom destination you haven’t set as a shortcut, you’ll need to set up the route on your iPhone before using it in Google Maps on your Apple Watch.

Here’s how to set up a custom destination in Google Maps on Apple Watch:



Open Google Maps on your iPhone. Enter an address. Tap Start. Open Google Maps on your Apple Watch. Tap ETA in the Current trip section. Your Apple Watch will display turn by turn directions to your custom destination.

Can You Use Google Maps on Apple Watch Without an iPhone?

You can use Google Maps on your Apple Watch without an iPhone, but there are a few limitations. Most importantly, you’ll need an Apple Watch with a working cellular connection. If your watch doesn’t have its own cellular data connection, it depends on your iPhone for data, and Google Maps won’t work.

The other limitation is that you can’t enter custom destinations directly into Google Maps on your watch. You can initiate navigation to any saved destination, so set up and save your favorite locations in the Google Maps app on your phone ahead of time if you want to use Google Maps on your Apple Watch without an iPhone.

