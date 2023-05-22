What to Know Compose a new email, or open a reply, and click Help Me Write .

. Type a prompt that describes the email you want Bard to write, and then click Create .

. Use Recreate and Refine to adjust the email, then click Insert when you’re satisfied with the results.

This article explains how to use Google Bard in Gmail, including creating new emails and using Bard to respond to an email.

How Does Google Bard Work in Gmail?

Google Bard is an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot similar to large language model systems like ChatGPT and the Bing Chatbot. It’s accessible as a standalone service but also integrated directly into Gmail and other Google services. In Gmail, Bard can draft new emails, reply to emails, proofread an email you wrote yourself, and perform various other functions based on the prompts you enter.



If you don’t see the Help Me Write prompt in Gmail, you cannot access the feature yet.

Here’s how to use Google Bard in Gmail:

Open Gmail and click Compose to start a new email. Click the Help Me Write button (pencil icon). Type a prompt describing what Bard wants to write, and click Create. Wait while Bard composes the email. Click Recreate if you want Bard to start over from scratch, or Refine for options that will adjust the current email. Click Formalize to rewrite using more formal language, Elaborate to go into more depth, Shorten to summarize the email in fewer words, or I’m Feeling Lucky for a randomized rewrite. When you’re happy with the results, click Insert. Highlight any placeholder text, and replace it with the correct details. To rewrite a section of the email, highlight the section and click the Help Me Write button. Click Formalize, Elaborate, Shorten, or I’m Feeling Lucky to rewrite the highlighted section. The highlight will no longer be visible at this point. When you’re happy with the result, click Insert. You will now have both the original email and the adjusted one. In this example, only the third paragraph was rewritten. Select and delete the original version if you’re happy with the results. Make any necessary changes or adjustments, address the email, and send it. You can continue using the Help Me Write button to make additional adjustments or add more content until you’re satisfied with the results.

How to Use Bard to Reply in Gmail

In addition to drafting new emails, Bard can simplify the process of writing replies. You can have it write a framework for you to fill out with the necessary details or information quickly, have it write an entire reply, or write a specific part of the email.

Here’s how to use Bard to reply in Gmail:



Open an email in Gmail, and click Reply. Gmail provides short, automatically generated replies you can select here, but this process will use Bard to write more in-depth replies. Click the Help Me Write button (pencil icon). Enter a prompt that describes the reply you want Bard to write, and then click Create. If you’re satisfied with the email, you can click Insert. Click Recreate to have Bard start over or Refine to adjust the already written reply if you aren’t happy with the results. Replace any placeholder text with the correct details, and send the reply.

What Can Google Bard Do in Gmail?



Google Bard acts as a writing assistant in Gmail, where it can help you write and reply to emails. It works the same in Gmail as on the Bard website, and the implementation is similar to how you use Bard in Google Docs.

This feature adds a Help Me Write button below the formatting options, accessible when writing new emails and replying. Clicking the Help Me Write button creates a prompt entry field where you can tell Bard precisely what you want it to write. You can have it write a thank you or condolences letter, draft a letter to customer service about a product you’re having trouble with, or just about any other kind of letter that you might need to write.

While Google Bard has no context to generate replies, you can provide the context when you craft your prompt. For example, if you’re replying to an invitation, you could ask Bard to write a reply to politely turn down an invitation and give a specific or general excuse.

In general, Google Bard is better as a writing assistant than as a writer in its own right. The feature includes several options for rewriting or adjusting the content it generates. However, you’ll typically still need to replace the placeholder text and make other adjustments to any emails it writes.

